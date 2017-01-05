Hondata announces Civic tuning kit

Honda tuner Hondata has announced a tuning kit for the tenth-generation Civic.  The upgrade increases the turbo's boost by 9 PSI, which adds 35 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque to the 1.5-liter's output.  Motor1 reports the kit costs about $700.  http://bit.ly/2qraq0S

Entry-level Mercedes SLC takes on Miata in Europe

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an entry-level variant of the SLC powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. Aimed at the Mazda Miata, the SLC 180 offers 154 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The model is on-sale in select European countries, but it won't make its way to the United States.   

TVR trademarks Griffith name

Born-again British sports car brand TVR has trademarked the Griffith name. Nothing is official at this point, but rumors claim the company's upcoming sports car could revive the emblematic nameplate used several times in the past.   http://bit.ly/2pE65EJ

Workhorse shows futuristic PHEV pickup

Startup Workhorse has finally unveiled the W-15, a plug-in hybrid pickup truck headed to series production. Priced at $52,000, the model can drive on electricity alone for 80 miles before a 460-horsepower range extender kicks in.   

Even Jeep can't escape slowing sales

Only two brands shined in the FCA portfolio in April--Alfa Romeo and Ram. The former is riding a wave of volume brought on by the introduction of its new Giulia lineup; the latter continues to shine in America's truck-obsessed market.   http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ

MINI announces roof tent for Countryman

MINI has teamed up with Autohome to develop a pop-up tent that fits on the Countryman's roof. Named Air Top, the tent is big enough to comfortably fit two adults. Pricing information for the U.S. market hasn't been announced yet.   

