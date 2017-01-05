Will this Ferrari become the most expensive car ever sold?

The refreshed Honda Jazz (known Stateside as the Fit) was leaked by Livedoor Blog (via indianautosblog), giving us a good look at the subcompact's exterior design and confirming that the existing, naturally aspirated powertrain will soldier on through at least the rest of the current model's life. This puts to rest any rumors of a turbocharged powertrain for the time being. http://bit.ly/2pFERgQ