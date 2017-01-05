Will this Ferrari become the most expensive car ever sold?

  • Updated May 3, 2017, 4:14 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
A 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale owned by late Atlanta businessman Preston Henn may become the most expensive car ever sold, Bloomberg reports. While a normal 275 GTB goes for a little over $2 million in excellent shape, few competition-spec Speciales exist, marking this as a candidate for big money if it ever makes it to the auction block--a prospect which is still up in the air. https://bloom.bg/2qta0ab

Now

BMW to build iNext in flagship plant

The production version of the BMW iNext concept will be built in the brand's flagship factory in Dingolfing, Germany. Production is scheduled to kick off in 2021.   

 9h

Next-gen Citroen EV three years away

Citroen's next-generation electric technology is about three years away from hitting showrooms, the company has confirmed. A modular platform like Volkswagen's MEB architecture will underpin a full lineup of Citroen-badged electric models, including sedans and crossovers. Some of them could be sold in the United States.   http://bit.ly/2pECwmF

 10h

MG to introduce XS crossover in London

China's MG will travel to the London Auto Show to introduce a new crossover named XS. Identical to the ZS sold in China (pictured), the XS will compete in the same segment as the Nissan Juke.   

 11h

Entry-level Mercedes SLC takes on Miata in Europe

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an entry-level variant of the SLC powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. Aimed at the Mazda Miata, the SLC 180 offers 154 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The model is on-sale in select European countries, but it won't make its way to the United States.   

 12h

Hondata announces Civic tuning kit

Honda tuner Hondata has announced a tuning kit for the tenth-generation Civic. The upgrade increases the turbo's boost by 9 PSI, which adds 35 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque to the 1.5-liter's output. Motor1 reports the kit costs about $700.   http://bit.ly/2qraq0S

 13h

TVR trademarks Griffith name

Born-again British sports car brand TVR has trademarked the Griffith name. Nothing is official at this point, but rumors claim the company's upcoming sports car could revive the emblematic nameplate used several times in the past.   http://bit.ly/2pE65EJ

 14h

Workhorse shows futuristic PHEV pickup

Startup Workhorse has finally unveiled the W-15, a plug-in hybrid pickup truck headed to series production. Priced at $52,000, the model can drive on electricity alone for 80 miles before a 460-horsepower range extender kicks in.   

 15h