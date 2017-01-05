Karma Revero launches ad campaign

  • Updated May 4, 2017, 5:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Karma aired the first ad for the Revero, which is essentially a re-worked Fisker Karma.  Pricing starts at $130,000, a figure that makes it about as expensive as a top-spec Tesla S.  Deliveries will start this month.  http://bit.ly/2quOxOj

Will this Ferrari become the most expensive car ever sold?

A 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale owned by late Atlanta businessman Preston Henn may become the most expensive car ever sold, Bloomberg reports. While a normal 275 GTB goes for a little over $2 million in excellent shape, few competition-spec Speciales exist, marking this as a candidate for big money if it ever makes it to the auction block--a prospect which is still up in the air.   https://bloom.bg/2qta0ab

 14h

Updated Honda Jazz (Fit) leaked

The refreshed Honda Jazz (known Stateside as the Fit) was leaked by Livedoor Blog (via indianautosblog), giving us a good look at the subcompact's exterior design and confirming that the existing, naturally aspirated powertrain will soldier on through at least the rest of the current model's life. This puts to rest any rumors of a turbocharged powertrain for the time being.   http://bit.ly/2pFERgQ

 18h

BMW to build iNext in flagship plant

The production version of the BMW iNext concept will be built in the brand's flagship factory in Dingolfing, Germany. Production is scheduled to kick off in 2021.   

 19h

Next-gen Citroen EV three years away

Citroen's next-generation electric technology is about three years away from hitting showrooms, the company has confirmed. A modular platform like Volkswagen's MEB architecture will underpin a full lineup of Citroen-badged electric models, including sedans and crossovers. Some of them could be sold in the United States.   http://bit.ly/2pECwmF

 20h

MG to introduce XS crossover in London

China's MG will travel to the London Auto Show to introduce a new crossover named XS. Identical to the ZS sold in China (pictured), the XS will compete in the same segment as the Nissan Juke.   

 21h

Entry-level Mercedes SLC takes on Miata in Europe

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an entry-level variant of the SLC powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. Aimed at the Mazda Miata, the SLC 180 offers 154 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The model is on-sale in select European countries, but it won't make its way to the United States.   

 22h

Hondata announces Civic tuning kit

Honda tuner Hondata has announced a tuning kit for the tenth-generation Civic. The upgrade increases the turbo's boost by 9 PSI, which adds 35 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque to the 1.5-liter's output. Motor1 reports the kit costs about $700.   http://bit.ly/2qraq0S

 23h

TVR trademarks Griffith name

Born-again British sports car brand TVR has trademarked the Griffith name. Nothing is official at this point, but rumors claim the company's upcoming sports car could revive the emblematic nameplate used several times in the past.   http://bit.ly/2pE65EJ

 1d