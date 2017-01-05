May the downforce be with you...

  • Updated May 4, 2017, 3:48 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
In yet another automobile-related celebration of Star Wars Day, Cork Racing's Micheal Fitzgerald (@MichealFitzG) tweeted a photo of a storm trooper embracing the spoiler of a Nissan race car. Fitzgerald is a Star Wars superfan, and has created (and starred) in his own tribute film. http://bit.ly/2qwEkB5

Now

Judge not convinced Uber stole IP from Waymo

Google's Waymo division hasn't presented clear evidence that Uber and one of its top engineers conspired to steal its intellectual property, according to Automotive News. "I've given you lots of discovery, and so far you don't have any smoking gun," said U.S. District Judge William Alsup.   http://bit.ly/2pIdCT5

 6h

Maserati announces CPO program

Maserati has launched a certified pre-owned (CPO) program in the United States in a bid to boost revenues. CPO buyers benefit from a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and a three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio.   

 7h

Volkswagen investing in CNG

Volkswagen is investing in the expansion of CNG mobility in Europe. With the help of partners like Total and Gazprom, the brand wants to put one million CNG-powered cars on German roads by 2025.   

 8h

Karma Revero launches ad campaign

Karma aired the first ad for the Revero, which is essentially a re-worked Fisker Karma. Pricing starts at $130,000, a figure that makes it about as expensive as a top-spec Tesla S. Deliveries will start this month.   http://bit.ly/2quOxOj

 11h

Updated BMW M2 leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the face-lifted BMW M2. Nearly insignificant, the visual updates are limited to LED headlights inspired by the ones found on the 3 and 4 Series.   http://bit.ly/2quGj8M

 12h

Will this Ferrari become the most expensive car ever sold?

A 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale owned by late Atlanta businessman Preston Henn may become the most expensive car ever sold, Bloomberg reports. While a normal 275 GTB goes for a little over $2 million in excellent shape, few competition-spec Speciales exist, marking this as a candidate for big money if it ever makes it to the auction block--a prospect which is still up in the air.   https://bloom.bg/2qta0ab

 1d

Updated Honda Jazz (Fit) leaked

The refreshed Honda Jazz (known Stateside as the Fit) was leaked by Livedoor Blog (via indianautosblog), giving us a good look at the subcompact's exterior design and confirming that the existing, naturally aspirated powertrain will soldier on through at least the rest of the current model's life. This puts to rest any rumors of a turbocharged powertrain for the time being.   http://bit.ly/2pFERgQ

 1d