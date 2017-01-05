Lancia websites go offline across Europe

  • Updated May 8, 2017, 6:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Lancia's official website is now offline in key markets like France, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, and Spain.  The sites all display the same message, with links to the sites of FCA's other, healthier brands.  As of writing, Lancia's Italian website is still up, though the brand might be axed by the end of the year.

