Next Ferrari hypercar 3-5 years away

McLaren wants to find the fastest gamer
McLaren is on a mission to find the fastest gamer in the world. The winner will be offered a position as one of the company's Formula 1 simulator drivers. http://bit.ly/2pfouuE
1,200-hp Volkswagen Golf mk2 out-sprints a LaFerrari
Starting with a humble second-generation Volkswagen Golf, an enthusiast built a 1,233-horsepower tire-slaying machine with all-wheel drive. It looks nearly stock, yet it blasts through the quarter mile in 8.6 seconds. http://bit.ly/2qWoQDO
Mansory tunes Mercedes--AMG GLS 63
The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 has received the full Mansory treatment. It gets a body kit that's wider than stock, a flat black paint job, and black alloy wheels. Bigger changes are found under the hood, where the 5.5-liter turbocharged V8 has been tweaked to generate 830 horsepower and 840 pound-feet of torque.
Land Rover releases commemorative Evoque
Land Rover is celebrating the Range Rover Evoque's sixth anniversary with a special-edition model named Landmark. It gets a specific body kit, and buyers can order an attractive Moraine Blue / Carpathian Grey two-tone paint job.
Faraday Future publishes new FF 91 video
Electric car startup Faraday Future has published a new video that showcases the FF 91 prototype. The model is shown traveling on public roads for the first time, though it doesn't look like it's any closer to production than when it debuted at CES. http://bit.ly/2qVB7rP
Danish startup aims at Lotus
A Danish startup named Agile Automotive wants to fight head-to-head against Lotus. Carscoops reports the brand is developing two models powered by mid-mounted Toyota-sourced engines, which mirrors Lotus' strategy. http://bit.ly/2qRWuu2
Smart launches entry-level fortwo in Europe
Steel wheels and plastic hubcaps are returning to the smart lineup in Europe. The Daimler-owned brand has launched entry-level variants of the fortwo and the forfour named Pure. Both Pure models come standard with 15-inch steelies, cloth upholstery, halogen headlights, power windows, and power locks. UK pricing starts at 9,995 pounds, which converts to about $13,000.
Porsche 718 GT4 to retain flat-six
The track-ready GT4-badged variant of the Porsche 718 Cayman won't follow the rest of the lineup into the world of downsized, turbocharged engines. Instead, Car & Driver reports it will retain a naturally-aspirated flat-six engine. Look for the model to debut before the end of the year. http://bit.ly/2qRPayA
Electric car sales booming in Europe
Sales of electric cars are finally taking off in Europe. Bloomberg reports EV sales grew by 38 percent in the first quarter of this year across the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. The trend is led by the Renault Zoe, which is the market's only affordable, long-range battery-powered car.
Dodge Challenger Helllcat wrecked with 18 miles
A Dodge Challenger Hellcat with just 18 miles on the odometer has landed in a Cleveland-area junkyard. Details about the accident aren't available, but the 707-horsepower muscle car looks completely destroyed.