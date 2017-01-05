Pininfarina, Iran Khodro sign development deal

  • Updated May 10, 2017, 3:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Italian design house Pininfarina has agreed to develop a modular car platform for Iran Khodro, the biggest Iranian automaker. "The agreement with Iran Khodro represents another important step in the growth strategy of Pininfarina on markets of the new Silk Road and the Middle East," said Pininfarina CEO Silvio Pietro Angori. http://bit.ly/2piTASc

Now

BMW to boost production capacity

BMW will boost its annual production capacity to three million units by 2020, according to a German newspaper. The brand is embarking on a model offensive, and it plans on launching no less than 25 new models by 2021.   http://bit.ly/2piNCAy

 40m

Ferrari stock growth outpaces Tesla

Tesla's share price attracts the most attention, but Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas points out that Ferrari's shares have been a better investment in the past 12 months -- up 92 percent compared to Tesla's 50-percent gain.   http://read.bi/2phNCky

 12h

Faraday Future sued over name

An electric bicycle manufacturer named Faraday Bicycles has sued Faraday Future for trademark infringement. The company points out it registered the name Faraday in 2013, two full years before Faraday Future even existed.   http://bit.ly/2qWgQCK

 17h

Toyota turns to aluminum to shed weight

Toyota will use aluminum to build lighter, more efficient cars, the company has announced. In the beginning, the company will simply build body panels out of the lightweight materials, which is relatively easy. Later on, Toyota wants to build certain platform components out of aluminum, a more difficult process.   http://bit.ly/2qWjZT0

 18h

Mark Webber previews next Porsche Exclusive model

Race car driver Mark Webber has released a video that previews the next Porsche Exclusive model. The teaser reveals very little, but we can tell the model is based on the 911 and finished in an attractive shade of dark green.   

 19h

Mansory tunes Mercedes--AMG GLS 63

The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 has received the full Mansory treatment. It gets a body kit that's wider than stock, a flat black paint job, and black alloy wheels. Bigger changes are found under the hood, where the 5.5-liter turbocharged V8 has been tweaked to generate 830 horsepower and 840 pound-feet of torque.   

 22h

Land Rover releases commemorative Evoque

Land Rover is celebrating the Range Rover Evoque's sixth anniversary with a special-edition model named Landmark. It gets a specific body kit, and buyers can order an attractive Moraine Blue / Carpathian Grey two-tone paint job.   

 23h