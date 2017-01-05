Waymo's autonomous cars log 3M miles

  • Updated May 10, 2017, 7:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Waymo's autonomous test cars have crossed the three million mile mark.  The program started in 2009, but the last million miles were logged in just seven months.  http://bit.ly/2r0MK0D

Now

Hyundai Kona spied camo-free

Amateur spy shots taken in Portugal have prematurely revealed Hyundai's Kona crossover. The hatchback-on-stilts will make its official debut in the coming weeks, but we don't know whether it's coming to America yet.   http://bit.ly/2r0TGLj

 2h

BMW to boost production capacity

BMW will boost its annual production capacity to three million units by 2020, according to a German newspaper. The brand is embarking on a model offensive, and it plans on launching no less than 25 new models by 2021.   http://bit.ly/2piNCAy

 3h

Pininfarina, Iran Khodro sign development deal

Italian design house Pininfarina has agreed to develop a modular car platform for Iran Khodro, the biggest Iranian automaker. "The agreement with Iran Khodro represents another important step in the growth strategy of Pininfarina on markets of the new Silk Road and the Middle East," said Pininfarina CEO Silvio Pietro Angori.   http://bit.ly/2piTASc

 4h

Ferrari stock growth outpaces Tesla

Tesla's share price attracts the most attention, but Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas points out that Ferrari's shares have been a better investment in the past 12 months -- up 92 percent compared to Tesla's 50-percent gain.   http://read.bi/2phNCky

 14h

Faraday Future sued over name

An electric bicycle manufacturer named Faraday Bicycles has sued Faraday Future for trademark infringement. The company points out it registered the name Faraday in 2013, two full years before Faraday Future even existed.   http://bit.ly/2qWgQCK

 20h

Toyota turns to aluminum to shed weight

Toyota will use aluminum to build lighter, more efficient cars, the company has announced. In the beginning, the company will simply build body panels out of the lightweight materials, which is relatively easy. Later on, Toyota wants to build certain platform components out of aluminum, a more difficult process.   http://bit.ly/2qWjZT0

 21h

Mark Webber previews next Porsche Exclusive model

Race car driver Mark Webber has released a video that previews the next Porsche Exclusive model. The teaser reveals very little, but we can tell the model is based on the 911 and finished in an attractive shade of dark green.   

 22h