BMW previews 8 Series

  • Updated May 11, 2017, 6:40 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
BMW has released a teaser sketch that previews the upcoming 8 Series. The ultra-luxurious coupe will debut as a close-to-production concept later this month during the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance. 

Now

Tesla's solar roof goes on sale

Tesla's solar roof tiles are now on sale across the nation. Production begins in a few months' time, and deliveries in the United States will start before the end of the year. The tiles are a more efficient -- and more aesthetic -- alternative to traditional solar panels.   

 2h

MINI preparing face-lifted Cooper

BMW's MINI division is preparing to give the third-generation Cooper a minor face-lift. Expected to arrive in time for the 2018 model year, the hatchback and convertible Coopers will get new-look headlights and more tech features inside. Both variants will make their debut this summer.   

 3h

Daihatsu shows new Mira e:S in Japan

Daihatsu has introduced a new kei car named Mira e:S on the Japanese market. Offered with either front- or all-wheel drive, the 1,400-pound Mira e:S returns 82 mpg in the Japanese testing cycle.   

 20h

Opel Insignia wagon reports for duty

The new Opel Insignia wagon (sold as a Buick on our shores) is ready to assist fire departments across Europe. The Peugeot-owned brand explains the kitted-up wagon was designed to be used as a mobile command center.   

 21h