Porsche builds its 1 millionth 911

  • Updated May 11, 2017, 10:53 am
  •         by Drew Johnson
Porsche has just built the 1 millionth unit of its iconic 911. Amazing, more than 70 percent of all 911s ever built are still on the road. http://bit.ly/2pnUjRT

Now

VW CEO under investigation for market manipulation

A German prosecutor is investigating Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, company chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, and former boss Martin Winterkorn over allegations of market manipulation. They've been accused of taking too long to tell Porsche SE shareholders about the emissions scandal.   http://bit.ly/2pmq2TQ

 3h

2008 Toyota NASCAR up for sale

A Toyota Camry used during the 2008 NASCAR season will cross the auction block in just a few days. Fitted with a 700-horsepower V8 and a four-speed manual transmission, the retired racer was recently restored to like-new condition. Auctions America expects it will sell for about $35,000.   http://bit.ly/2r4zlES

 5h

BMW previews 8 Series

BMW has released a teaser sketch that previews the upcoming 8 Series. The ultra-luxurious coupe will debut as a close-to-production concept later this month during the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance.   

 5h

VW won't publish probe into Dieselgate

Volkswagen told shareholders it won't publish the results of the probe into its diesel scandal conducted by law firm Jones Day. The company's top executives explain publishing the full report would subject them to more fines and more lawsuits, according to Automotive News.   

 5h

Tesla's solar roof goes on sale

Tesla's solar roof tiles are now on sale across the nation. Production begins in a few months' time, and deliveries in the United States will start before the end of the year. The tiles are a more efficient -- and more aesthetic -- alternative to traditional solar panels.   

 8h

MINI preparing face-lifted Cooper

BMW's MINI division is preparing to give the third-generation Cooper a minor face-lift. Expected to arrive in time for the 2018 model year, the hatchback and convertible Coopers will get new-look headlights and more tech features inside. Both variants will make their debut this summer.   

 8h