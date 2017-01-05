Updated Honda Fit introduced in Japan

  • Updated May 12, 2017, 6:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Honda has updated the Japanese-spec Fit. The visual updates are minor, but they bring the hatchback in line with the rest of the company's lineup.  The U.S.-spec model will likely get the same nip-and-tuck in the coming months.

Now

ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust

ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.   

 1h

F1: Alonso gives McLaren ultimatum

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is giving McLaren five months to prove it can build a winning car. If nothing has changed in October, Alonso will seek a spot on another team. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012, and its car has been plagued with reliability problems this season.   http://reut.rs/2r8jPYA

 4h

Ford shareholders concerned about value, investment plans

Ford faced resistance from investors in Thursday's shareholder meeting. Participants expressed displeasure regarding the company's lagging stock price, its insistence on investing in mobility rather than traditional automotive development, and the lack of face-to-face participation from executives, Automotive News reports.   http://bit.ly/2r5Qazn

 18h

Volkswagen still believes in diesel engines

Volkswagen still believes in the diesel engine. "Diesel will remain indispensable for the foreseeable future," company boss Matthias Mueller said. The company's goal is to boost the efficiency of gasoline- and diesel-powered engines by 10 to 15 percent by 2020.   http://bit.ly/2r4qovm

 21h