Skoda previews Karoq crossover

Updated Honda Fit introduced in Japan
Honda has updated the Japanese-spec Fit. The visual updates are minor, but they bring the hatchback in line with the rest of the company's lineup. The U.S.-spec model will likely get the same nip-and-tuck in the coming months.
Lamborghini confirms gas-electric Urus, open to more hybrids
Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has confirmed the upcoming Urus SUV will be offered with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain. Surprisingly, he also said he's open to building a hybrid super sports car if weight and packaging issues can be overcome. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi
F1: Alonso gives McLaren ultimatum
Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is giving McLaren five months to prove it can build a winning car. If nothing has changed in October, Alonso will seek a spot on another team. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012, and its car has been plagued with reliability problems this season. http://reut.rs/2r8jPYA
Antonio Banderas to play Ferruccio Lamborghini in new film
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas will play Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini in an upcoming movie named "Lamborghini - The Legend." Alec Baldwin has landed a role as Enzo Ferrari, Lamborghini's arch rival.
Spy shots show Wrangler's new, more upscale interior
Spies caught the 2018 Jeep Wrangler without any interior camo this week, giving us a look at a new, more feature-rich cabin that still preserves Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability. http://bit.ly/2po6dvl
Ford shareholders concerned about value, investment plans
Ford faced resistance from investors in Thursday's shareholder meeting. Participants expressed displeasure regarding the company's lagging stock price, its insistence on investing in mobility rather than traditional automotive development, and the lack of face-to-face participation from executives, Automotive News reports. http://bit.ly/2r5Qazn
Volkswagen still believes in diesel engines
Volkswagen still believes in the diesel engine. "Diesel will remain indispensable for the foreseeable future," company boss Matthias Mueller said. The company's goal is to boost the efficiency of gasoline- and diesel-powered engines by 10 to 15 percent by 2020. http://bit.ly/2r4qovm
Porsche builds its 1 millionth 911
Porsche has just built the 1 millionth unit of its iconic 911. Amazing, more than 70 percent of all 911s ever built are still on the road. http://bit.ly/2pnUjRT
Harley-Davidson developing electric motorcycles
Emblematic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has confirmed it's developing a range of electric models. The bikes are part of an ambitious product offensive, though Harley hasn't revealed when they'll hit the market. http://bit.ly/2pn51Ix