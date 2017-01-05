Million-plus-dollar Koenigsegg hypercar crashes during test

Most Discussed
Honda Civic Type R gets EPA ratings
The Honda Civic Type R returns an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg in a mixed cycle.
BMW launches wireless charger for 530e
BMW has introduced a wireless charger for the 530e plug-in hybrid. Designed to be used inside or outside, it tops up the 9.2-kWh battery pack in about three and a half hours.
Skoda previews Karoq crossover
Volkswagen-owned Skoda has released a dark teaser image to preview the Karoq crossover. The design is still under wraps, but we can already tell the Karoq is essentially a scaled-down version of the bigger Kodiaq.
ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust
ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.
Updated Honda Fit introduced in Japan
Honda has updated the Japanese-spec Fit. The visual updates are minor, but they bring the hatchback in line with the rest of the company's lineup. The U.S.-spec model will likely get the same nip-and-tuck in the coming months.
Lamborghini confirms gas-electric Urus, open to more hybrids
Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has confirmed the upcoming Urus SUV will be offered with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain. Surprisingly, he also said he's open to building a hybrid super sports car if weight and packaging issues can be overcome. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi
F1: Alonso gives McLaren ultimatum
Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is giving McLaren five months to prove it can build a winning car. If nothing has changed in October, Alonso will seek a spot on another team. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012, and its car has been plagued with reliability problems this season. http://reut.rs/2r8jPYA
Antonio Banderas to play Ferruccio Lamborghini in new film
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas will play Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini in an upcoming movie named "Lamborghini - The Legend." Alec Baldwin has landed a role as Enzo Ferrari, Lamborghini's arch rival.
Spy shots show Wrangler's new, more upscale interior
Spies caught the 2018 Jeep Wrangler without any interior camo this week, giving us a look at a new, more feature-rich cabin that still preserves Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability. http://bit.ly/2po6dvl