Million-plus-dollar Koenigsegg hypercar crashes during test

  • Updated May 12, 2017, 12:39 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
A Koenigsegg Agera RS bound for a United States customer crashed during its shakedown testing in Trollhattan, Sweden, yesterday. Koenigsegg released a statement confirming the crash and subsequent hospitalization of the driver and passenger (both of whom were treated and released). The boutique builder believes the 1,100-plus-horsepower hypercar is fundamentally salvageable.  http://bit.ly/2raaX52

BMW launches wireless charger for 530e

BMW has introduced a wireless charger for the 530e plug-in hybrid. Designed to be used inside or outside, it tops up the 9.2-kWh battery pack in about three and a half hours.   

 3h

Skoda previews Karoq crossover

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has released a dark teaser image to preview the Karoq crossover. The design is still under wraps, but we can already tell the Karoq is essentially a scaled-down version of the bigger Kodiaq.   

 4h

ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust

ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.   

 5h

Updated Honda Fit introduced in Japan

Honda has updated the Japanese-spec Fit. The visual updates are minor, but they bring the hatchback in line with the rest of the company's lineup. The U.S.-spec model will likely get the same nip-and-tuck in the coming months.   

 6h

F1: Alonso gives McLaren ultimatum

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is giving McLaren five months to prove it can build a winning car. If nothing has changed in October, Alonso will seek a spot on another team. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012, and its car has been plagued with reliability problems this season.   http://reut.rs/2r8jPYA

 8h