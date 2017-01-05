Mazda opens museum in Germany

Most Discussed
Nio NP9 sets 'Ring record
The fastest street-legal car on the Nurburgring is the Nio NP9, an electric supercar built by a Chinese company. It lapped the grueling track in 6:45.90, making it 2.1 seconds faster than the Radical SR8LM.
Hackers disturb production at British Nissan factory
Renault and Nissan were both attacked by ransom hackers. The group encrypts stolen documents and asks for about $300 to de-crypt them, according to Autocar. The hack disturbed production at Nissan's Sunderland, England, factory. Renault-Nissan is working to resolve the issue, though it's unclear if the hackers got they asked for.
Enthusiasts builds four-door 'Cuda
A Mopar enthusiast has built a four-door version of the Plymouth Barracuda, one of the most emblematic muscle cars of its time. Plymouth only offered the Barracuda as a coupe, so the four-door model was designed and built from scratch. http://bit.ly/2qFjFee
Ford nearly raced a Mustang in Le Mans
Ford Performance tried building a hot-rodded Mustang capable of winning at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, according to Autoblog. The project was scrapped because the race car "was no longer a Mustang." The team went back to the drawing board and began developing the GT.
Two cars get zero stars in Latin NCAP test
The Chevrolet Onix and the Kia Rio Sedan have both received a zero-star crash test rating in Latin America. Notably, the Rio Sedan still doesn't come standard with airbags and ABS.
Icon's '73 Volkswagen Thing packs an electric surprise
California-based Icon has turned a 1973 Volkswagen Thing into a quick, silent electric car. It looks fully stock, but the 1.6-liter flat-four has been replaced by a 180-horsepower electric motor. http://bit.ly/2qCYaL8
Lease returns to flood used market
Low-mileage, late-model vehicles are about to flood used car dealerships thanks to recent years of record high new-car sales. Reuters reports that as many as 12 million leased vehicles will be returned by the end of 2019--good news for used-car dealers; bad news for automakers who want to brand-new cars into the hands of consumers. http://reut.rs/2qAuaji
FCA recalls more than a million trucks for a software defect
FCA is recalling 1.25 million Ram pickups from model years 2013 through 2016 due to faulty software which can disable side air bag and seat belt pretensioner systems in the event of a rollover accident. The defect has been linked to two injuries and one death, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2qzK25v
Hyundai and Kia recalls validate Korean whistleblower
South Korean officials have ordered a recall of several Hyundai and Kia models due to faulty parking brake light wiring, Reuters reports. The recall validates claims made by a former-employee-turned-whistleblower who initially reported the defect. Government officials are now investigating the company for a potential cover-up. http://reut.rs/2r9somi