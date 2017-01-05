Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 gets Mansory makeover

  • Updated May 15, 2017, 4:27 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Tuner Mansory has released a full upgrade package for the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.  The SUV gets a full body kit, a custom-designed interior, and an 840-horsepower evolution of the stock model's twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Now

Nio NP9 sets 'Ring record

The fastest street-legal car on the Nurburgring is the Nio NP9, an electric supercar built by a Chinese company. It lapped the grueling track in 6:45.90, making it 2.1 seconds faster than the Radical SR8LM.   

 14h

Hackers disturb production at British Nissan factory

Renault and Nissan were both attacked by ransom hackers. The group encrypts stolen documents and asks for about $300 to de-crypt them, according to Autocar. The hack disturbed production at Nissan's Sunderland, England, factory. Renault-Nissan is working to resolve the issue, though it's unclear if the hackers got they asked for.   

 16h

Enthusiasts builds four-door 'Cuda

A Mopar enthusiast has built a four-door version of the Plymouth Barracuda, one of the most emblematic muscle cars of its time. Plymouth only offered the Barracuda as a coupe, so the four-door model was designed and built from scratch.   http://bit.ly/2qFjFee

 18h

Ford nearly raced a Mustang in Le Mans

Ford Performance tried building a hot-rodded Mustang capable of winning at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, according to Autoblog. The project was scrapped because the race car "was no longer a Mustang." The team went back to the drawing board and began developing the GT.   

 1d

Two cars get zero stars in Latin NCAP test

The Chevrolet Onix and the Kia Rio Sedan have both received a zero-star crash test rating in Latin America. Notably, the Rio Sedan still doesn't come standard with airbags and ABS.   

 1d

Lease returns to flood used market

Low-mileage, late-model vehicles are about to flood used car dealerships thanks to recent years of record high new-car sales. Reuters reports that as many as 12 million leased vehicles will be returned by the end of 2019--good news for used-car dealers; bad news for automakers who want to brand-new cars into the hands of consumers.   http://reut.rs/2qAuaji

 2d

Hyundai and Kia recalls validate Korean whistleblower

South Korean officials have ordered a recall of several Hyundai and Kia models due to faulty parking brake light wiring, Reuters reports. The recall validates claims made by a former-employee-turned-whistleblower who initially reported the defect. Government officials are now investigating the company for a potential cover-up.   http://reut.rs/2r9somi

 2d