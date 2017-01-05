BMW M3 made out of Legos needs your support

  • Updated May 16, 2017, 5:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
A fan has built a replica of the original BMW M3 using only Legos.  It features opening parts, hinged front seats, a realistic-looking dashboard, and an engine that's easily removable.  The kit needs 10,000 supporters before Lego will consider it for production.  http://lego.build/2qLXp2G

Now

New French president gets DS 7 Crossback

Peugeot's DS division has built a 7 Crossback specifically for Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year old French president. It gets a handful of minor aesthetic updates like specific emblems on both ends, and odds are it's like fitted with some kind of armor.   

 2h

Investor-activist pressures GM to split stock

Activist and billionaire investor David Einhorn is trying to rally fellow GM shareholders to put pressure on the automaker to split its stock as a means to end what he sees as price stagnation. The Detroit Free Press reports that Einhorn wants GM to create two classes of stock--one that will reward dividend-seekers and one that will pay off better if share prices grow.   http://on.freep.com/2qKqz1T

 14h

Amazon announces Le Mans documentary

Amazon Prime has announced a documentary about the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Named Racing is Everything, the series explores the history of the race since the first edition was held in 1923. It will air exclusively on Amazon's streaming service on June 9.   http://bit.ly/2rhE2LO

 19h

Formula 1: the latest rankings

With 161 points, Mercedes-AMG Petronas continues to lead the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship after this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari is in second place with 153 points. Sebastian Vettel leads the Driver's Championship with 104 points. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen are in second, third, and fourth with 98, 63, and 49 points, respectively.   

 21h

Volvo XC20 in the works

Volvo has all but confirmed it's developing an entry-level crossover named XC20. It will ride on the company's modular CMF platform, and it will use the upcoming 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine.   

 22h

Lotus Evora upgraded with Tesla S drivetrain

A company named OnPoint Dyno and Race Service has built an electric Lotus Evora named Blue Lightning. Its 460-horsepower drivetrain comes from a Tesla Model S, and it stores electricity in a pair of battery packs sourced from the Chevrolet Volt.   http://bit.ly/2qIhMOj

 23h