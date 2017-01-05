IIHS calls for side-underride guards on semitrailers

  • Updated May 16, 2017, 5:45 pm
  •         by Justin King
Rather than focusing on dry statistics, the institute released a video showing how easily a trailer can peel back a car roof and potentially decapitate a driver in a 35-mph crash.

