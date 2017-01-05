Frank Stephenson returning to MINI design

  • Updated May 17, 2017, 2:25 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Frank Stephenson will return to MINI's design department, according to MotoringFile.  The designer left in 2001 after drawing the first BMW-built MINI.  Since then, he's worked for Fiat, Maserati, and McLaren, where he worked on projects like the 500, the MC12, and the 720S.  MINI hasn't commented on the rumor. 

Now

Nevada adds more 80-mile-per-hour Interstate

Nevada has approved increased speed limits along a stretch of Interstate 80 running between Winnemucca and Fernley (northeast of Reno) to 80 miles per hour. The existing limit is already 75 miles per hour, making this a rather small increase, Jalopnik reports.   http://bit.ly/2qOfEVd

 12h

Karma Revero on its way to showrooms

The first examples of the Karma Revero are headed to showrooms. Born from the ashes of the Fisker Karma, the plug-in hybrid sedan carries a base price of $130,000 before incentives are factored in.   

 16h

Next Mercedes CLA to get fastback design?

The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will get a fastback-like design inspired by the AMG GT concept, according to Automotive News. The new look will help the CLA stand out from the upcoming A-Class Sedan, which will be one of eight Mercedes compacts.   

 17h

BMW to install 100 EV charging stations in Seattle

BMW's ReachNow division will install 100 electric vehicle charging stations across Seattle, Washington. The first 20 stations were installed at the Woodland Park Zoo. The plan aims to more than double the number of fast-charging stations in Seattle.   

 19h

This is the last Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Rolls-Royce has ended production of the Phantom Drophead Coupe. The final example is a one-off model with a special paint job, according to Motor1. It's for sale in Saudi Arabia for the princely sum of roughly $500,000.   

 20h

BMW M3 made out of Legos needs your support

A fan has built a replica of the original BMW M3 using only Legos. It features opening parts, hinged front seats, a realistic-looking dashboard, and an engine that's easily removable. The kit needs 10,000 supporters before Lego will consider it for production.   http://lego.build/2qLXp2G

 21h