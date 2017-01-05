Jay Leno drives Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34)

Most Discussed
Malcom Bricklin wants to sell art
Entrepreneur Malcom Bricklin is trying to convince high-end car dealers to invest $2 million each in selling art. The catch is that they also need to sell a Panoz-engineered electric car named 3EV. http://bit.ly/2rpqFJt
Frank Stephenson returning to MINI design?
Frank Stephenson will return to MINI's design department, according to MotoringFile. The designer left in 2001 after drawing the first BMW-built MINI. Since then, he's worked for Fiat, Maserati, and McLaren, where he was responsible for projects like the 500, the MC12, and the 720S. MINI hasn't commented on the rumor.
VW faces labor complaints over Chattanooga's partial unionization
Workers accuse the company of increasing health insurance costs and changing shift hours for a group of skilled workers who voted for UAW representation in 2015. http://reut.rs/2qOUWob
IIHS calls for side-underride guards on semitrailers
Rather than focusing on dry statistics, the institute released a video showing how easily a trailer can peel back a car roof and potentially decapitate a driver in a 35-mph crash. http://bit.ly/2roy7om
Nevada adds more 80-mile-per-hour Interstate
Nevada has approved increased speed limits along a stretch of Interstate 80 running between Winnemucca and Fernley (northeast of Reno) to 80 miles per hour. The existing limit is already 75 miles per hour, making this a rather small increase, Jalopnik reports. http://bit.ly/2qOfEVd
Exomotive unleashes Miata-based buggy
Exomotive wants Miata owners to go off-road. The American company offers a kit that bundles all the parts required to turn a first- or second-generation Mazda Miata into a buggy with over a foot of ground clearance. http://bit.ly/2rlQREM
Karma Revero on its way to showrooms
The first examples of the Karma Revero are headed to showrooms. Born from the ashes of the Fisker Karma, the plug-in hybrid sedan carries a base price of $130,000 before incentives are factored in.
Next Mercedes CLA to get fastback design?
The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will get a fastback-like design inspired by the AMG GT concept, according to Automotive News. The new look will help the CLA stand out from the upcoming A-Class Sedan, which will be one of eight Mercedes compacts.
LS2-powered BMW 2 Series is happy sideways
A tuning shop in Latvia has built a V8-powered BMW 2 Series for a Qatari racing team. Named F22 Eurofighter, the coupe uses a 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from the General Motors parts bin and tuned to make 820 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2rltSd2