Jay Leno drives Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34)

  • Updated May 17, 2017, 4:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Jay Leno got to drive a 1964 Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34), a model never sold in the United States.  It was bigger than the Karmann Ghia because it sat on the Type 3 platform, and it used a 1.5-liter flat-four engine.  The interior was more luxurious, too.  http://bit.ly/2qPTvWj

Frank Stephenson returning to MINI design?

Frank Stephenson will return to MINI's design department, according to MotoringFile. The designer left in 2001 after drawing the first BMW-built MINI. Since then, he's worked for Fiat, Maserati, and McLaren, where he was responsible for projects like the 500, the MC12, and the 720S. MINI hasn't commented on the rumor.   

 4h

Nevada adds more 80-mile-per-hour Interstate

Nevada has approved increased speed limits along a stretch of Interstate 80 running between Winnemucca and Fernley (northeast of Reno) to 80 miles per hour. The existing limit is already 75 miles per hour, making this a rather small increase, Jalopnik reports.   http://bit.ly/2qOfEVd

 16h

Karma Revero on its way to showrooms

The first examples of the Karma Revero are headed to showrooms. Born from the ashes of the Fisker Karma, the plug-in hybrid sedan carries a base price of $130,000 before incentives are factored in.   

 20h

Next Mercedes CLA to get fastback design?

The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will get a fastback-like design inspired by the AMG GT concept, according to Automotive News. The new look will help the CLA stand out from the upcoming A-Class Sedan, which will be one of eight Mercedes compacts.   

 21h