Leaked brochure shows Tesla 3 body-in-white

  • Updated May 18, 2017, 3:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
A picture of the Tesla Model 3's body-in-white has surfaced online, giving us a good look at the company's upcoming entry-level sedan.  If all goes according to plan, production will kick off in July.  http://bit.ly/2rtLXWl

Now

First take: 2018 Honda Odyssey

"Admittedly no one buys a minivan for driving fun, but even so, we found the Odyssey's steering — although direct — to be a little on the light side. We prefer the better weighted steering of the Pacifica. However, we doubt steering feel will be much of a hindrance to Odyssey sales."   http://bit.ly/2rrxv13

 12h

Report: VW emissions fix lowers gas mileage

British magazine Autocar reports TDI-powered Volkswagen models that have received a technical fix to comply with emissions regulations return worse gas mileage. Volkswagen disagrees with the report, and it points out numerous factors can alter the test results.   

 16h

Mercedes previews next A-Class

Mercedes-Benz boss Dieter Zetsche has given us an early look at the next-generation A-Class. The executive posted a photo of himself taking a selfie in front of a development mule on LinkedIn.   

 18h

BMW previews next M5's AWD system

The next BMW M5 will go all-wheel drive for the first time. However, it will offer enthusiasts a two-wheel drive mode that sends 100 percent of the engine's power to the rear axle.   

 19h

Next Volkswagen Polo spied camo-free

Revealing images of the next-generation Volkswagen Polo have hit the web. The photos confirm the brand's Fiesta-fighter gets an evolutionary design. However, we expect the predictable sheet metal hides much bigger changes.   http://bit.ly/2rpwwhX

 21h