Is this a 300 Hellcat?

  • Updated May 18, 2017, 1:02 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson
It looks like Chrysler wants to Hellcat all the things. http://bit.ly/2qWpHra

Now

Official: VW boss Mueller under investigation

German prosecutors have announced they're investigating Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller over allegations of market manipulation. He's accused of taking too long to notify Porsche SE shareholders of the diesel cover-up, according to Bloomberg.   

 4h

UK's Lib Dem party wants to ban diesel

England's Liberal Democrat party wants to ban the sale of diesel-powered cars starting in 2025. Autocar reports that some of the leading voices in the automotive industry are concerned banning diesel will actually lead to more air pollution.   

 5h

McLaren open to all-electric supercar

McLaren remains open to the idea of building an all-electric supercar, according to Autocar. Electric drivetrains are relatively simple, and they can boost handling by lowering a car's center of gravity.   

 6h

Audi A3 e-tron gets price hike for 2018

Audi has made the gasoline-electric A3 more expensive for the 2018 model year. The Sportback e-tron costs $600 more than before. The list of upgrades includes two USB ports, standard heated front seats, and new wheel designs.   

 8h

Volvo prices 2018 XC60

Volvo has released pricing information for the 2018 XC60. The second-gen model starts at $41,500 before a destination charge is factored in, meaning it's about $500 more expensive than its predecessor.   

 9h

Ford downsizing targets white-collar jobs

Ford will downsize its workforce to help pay for investment in future mobility and control costs in what it expects to be a slowing auto sales landscape. Cuts will come from white-collar positions, not front-line labor, Automotive News reports.   http://bit.ly/2qRzqz6

 22h