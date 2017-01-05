First take: 2018 Acura TLX

  • Updated May 18, 2017, 4:25 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
"Since the powertrain for the A-Spec is unchanged, the TLX doesn't get any faster. However, it does sound faster thanks to a retuning of the car's noise cancellation system. Despite that digital wizardry, the engine note sounds authentic and actually pretty darn good." https:// http://www.leftlanenews.com/first-drive-2018-acura-tlx-review-96044.html

Now

Ikea grand opening could shut down Ohio roadways

The grand opening of the first Ikea in Columbus, Ohio, could shut down exits on Interstate 71, The Columbus Dispatch reports. Ikea is expecting enthusiastic shoppers to line up as early as two days in advance of the store's opening on June 5th, and as many as 15,000 customers may visit the store each day of its opening week. Seeking to avoid stopped traffic on I-71, local officials plan to shut down several exits.   http://bit.ly/2qVU6Wt

1963 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type headed to auction

One of the 12 Lightweight E-Types built by Jaguar in the early 1960s is headed to auction. The Lightweight stood out from the regular E-Type with aluminum construction and a more basic cabin. Raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, chassis number S850664 could sell for about $7 million.   

 5h

Official: VW boss Mueller under investigation

German prosecutors have announced they're investigating Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller over allegations of market manipulation. He's accused of taking too long to notify Porsche SE shareholders of the diesel cover-up, according to Bloomberg.   

 7h

UK's Lib Dem party wants to ban diesel

England's Liberal Democrat party wants to ban the sale of diesel-powered cars starting in 2025. Autocar reports that some of the leading voices in the automotive industry are concerned banning diesel will actually lead to more air pollution.   

 8h

McLaren open to all-electric supercar

McLaren remains open to the idea of building an all-electric supercar, according to Autocar. Electric drivetrains are relatively simple, and they can boost handling by lowering a car's center of gravity.   

 9h

Audi A3 e-tron gets price hike for 2018

Audi has made the gasoline-electric A3 more expensive for the 2018 model year. The Sportback e-tron costs $600 more than before. The list of upgrades includes two USB ports, standard heated front seats, and new wheel designs.   

 11h

Volvo prices 2018 XC60

Volvo has released pricing information for the 2018 XC60. The second-gen model starts at $41,500 before a destination charge is factored in, meaning it's about $500 more expensive than its predecessor.   

 12h