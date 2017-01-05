Renault testing on-the-go charging

Most Discussed
SEAT restores 1965 600 D
SEAT has fully restored a 1965 600 D that sat for 25 years. It was given a custom upholstery to celebrate the nameplate's 60th anniversary. Essentially a Fiat built under license, the 600 is the car single-handedly put Spain on wheels.
Audi returning to South Korea
The South Korean government has lifted the ban on Audi vehicles. It issued a stop-sale order for most cars manufactured by the Volkswagen Group in the wake of the emissions scandal. Bentley resumed sales last month, and Volkswagen is working on returning to the South Korean market by the end of the month. http://bit.ly/2rxTVxC
Fiat previews Argo hatchback
Fiat has published the first official images of a brand-new hatchback named Argo. The Argo will first go on sale in Brazil, where it's built, and in other Latin American nations. Rumors claim it will replace the 12-year old Punto in Europe and in a host of other markets before the end of the year, but nothing is official yet.
1939 Lincoln Zephyr hot rod for sale
A 1939 Lincoln Zephyr hot rod will cross the auction block next month. Named Scrape, the Zephyr is one of the best-known builds in the industry. It has starred on the cover of several magazines, and Hot Wheels even made a replica of it. It's expected to sell for $300,000 to $400,000.
Musk: Tesla is overvalued
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk claims his company is overvalued. "I do believe this market cap is higher than we have any right to deserve," he told British paper The Guardian. As of writing, the company is worth about $50 billion.
First take: 2018 Acura TLX
"Since the powertrain for the A-Spec is unchanged, the TLX doesn't get any faster. However, it does sound faster thanks to a retuning of the car's noise cancellation system. Despite that digital wizardry, the engine note sounds authentic and actually pretty darn good." https:// http://www.leftlanenews.com/first-drive-2018-acura-tlx-review-96044.html
Ikea grand opening could shut down Ohio roadways
The grand opening of the first Ikea in Columbus, Ohio, could shut down exits on Interstate 71, The Columbus Dispatch reports. Ikea is expecting enthusiastic shoppers to line up as early as two days in advance of the store's opening on June 5th, and as many as 15,000 customers may visit the store each day of its opening week. Seeking to avoid stopped traffic on I-71, local officials plan to shut down several exits. http://bit.ly/2qVU6Wt
Is this a 300 Hellcat?
It looks like Chrysler wants to Hellcat all the things. http://bit.ly/2qWpHra
1963 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type headed to auction
One of the 12 Lightweight E-Types built by Jaguar in the early 1960s is headed to auction. The Lightweight stood out from the regular E-Type with aluminum construction and a more basic cabin. Raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, chassis number S850664 could sell for about $7 million.