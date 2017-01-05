Uber - Pittsburgh relationship turning sour

  • Updated May 23, 2017, 6:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Pittsburgh agreed to let Uber test experimental self-driving cars on its streets in exchange for jobs and free rides.  The partnership started off on a high note, but city officials are now criticizing Uber for not holding up its end of the bargain

Now

Hyundai could release high-performance Tucson

Hyundai's N division could launch a high-performance variant of the Tucson. "We have a good platform with the Tucson to make a high-performance SUV," said N boss Albert Biermann in an interview with Drive.   

 2h

MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies

Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has died of severe brain damage after getting hit by a Peugeot on his bicycle. The accident took place late last week on Italy's Adriatic coast. Footage from a security camera suggests 35-year old Hayden ran a stop sign, according to Italian newspaper Rimini Today.   

 5h

Indy pole sitter robbed at gunpoint

Scott Dixon, the pole sitter for this year's Indy 500, and retired driver Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night at a Taco Bell drive-thru not far from the historic racetrack. No one was injured in the robbery but the thieves made away with the drivers' wallets. Police announced a short while later that two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested and charged for the incident.   

 19h

NY officials consider making Times Square car-free

City officials are considering making Times Square entirely car-free in the wake of the tragic incident that left one dead and 20 injured last week. "We're going to look at Times Square and see - obviously we'll look at some other key locations - if we have to do different things in our approach," said mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview with radio station WNYC.   http://reut.rs/2r8GhV5

 22h