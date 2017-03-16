Nvidia teams with Bosch, Paccar to develop autonomous car tech

  • Updated March 16, 2017, 1:19 pm
  •         by Justin King

The announcements follow Intel's $15 billion acquisition of machine vision company Mobileye.

Nvidia has announced separate autonomous-vehicle partnerships with supplier Bosch and freight truck maker Paccar.


Bosch invited Nvidia to headline its annual ConnectedWorld conference, where the companies unveiled a compact artificial-intelligence 'supercomputer' for automobiles.

"I'm so proud to announce that the world's leading tier-one automotive supplier, the only tier one that supports every car maker in the world is building an AI car computer for the mass market," said Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang.

The AI module is the first announced system based on Nvidia's Drive PX platform, benefiting from 'Xavier' technology that can handle up to 30 trillion deep-learning operations per second. It has been built specifically for automobiles, housed in a small rugged package and consuming just 30 watts of power.

Nvidia's computing platform will be ready to handle Level 3 autonomy in production cars this year. SAE describes Level 3 as 'conditional' automation, capable of handling all driving tasks and monitoring the driving environment but sometimes requiring a human to quickly intervene.

Level 4 autonomy, which can safely handle situations in which the human driver fails to respond to a request to intervene, will be supported by Nvidia hardware by the end of 2018.

Huang suggests Nvidia's latest AI platforms are perfectly suited to the high demands of autonomous vehicles, as coded software alone cannot anticipate the "nearly infinite number of things that can happen along the road," such as dynamic shifts in weather or objects that fall onto the roadway.

"We've dedicated ourselves to build an end-to-end deep learning solution," he added. "Nearly everyone using deep learning is using our platform."

Paccar, best known for Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks, is already testing a Level 4-capable system based on the Nvidia Drive PX 2 platform. A demonstration video shows the system in action and highlights the potential market, with 300 million trucks driving an average of 1.2 trillion miles across the globe each year.



Now

Nissan looking to co-deveolp SUVs with Mitsubishi

Nissan's next Armada SUV could serve as the basis for Mitsubishi's new Pajero full-size utility vehicle.   http://bit.ly/2nIH2xZ

 3h

Hyundai recalls nearly 1M Sonatas over seat belt issue

Hyundai is recalling 978,000 examples of the Sonata in the United States to fix a seat belt glitch. The campaign affects Sonatas built from 2011 to 2014, and Sonata Hybrids manufactured between 2011 and 2015.   http://reut.rs/2ndBBdO

 5h

Volkswagen puts Arteon into motion

Volkswagen has released the first video of the brand-new Arteon. Developed to replace the CC, the shapely new Vee-Dub is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in time for the 2018 model year.    http://bit.ly/2nd4yXC

 5h

Alfa not replacing MiTo, Giulietta

Developing a replacement for the MiTo and the Giulietta isn't one of Alfa Romeo's priorities right now, the company has revealed. They're too Europe-focused, and Alfa needs cars that appeal to motorists around the globe.    http://bit.ly/2nd2Rcz

 6h

McLaren confirms LT-badged 720S variant

McLaren boss Mike Flewitt has confirmed the new 720S will spawn a limited-edition, LT-badged model. The 650S-based 675LT was so successful that not giving the 720S the same treatment wouldn't make sense. A LT variant of the 570S might happen, too.   http://bit.ly/2ndj4i2

 7h

Old Volkswagen Tiguan to stick around

Volkswagen unveiled a new Tiguan earlier this year, but the original model isn't about to retire. The company has confirmed first-gen Tiguan will stick around in the foreseeable future as an entry-level crossover.   http://bit.ly/2ncVPEO

 8h

VW rules out Ridgeline fighter

Volkswagen has ruled out turning the Atlas SUV into a Ridgeline-fighting pickup truck. There is little enthusiasm for such a model in Wolfsburg, according to Hinrich Woebcken, the head of the company's North American division.   

 8h

Germany ends probe into FCA diesels

Germany has agreed to end its investigation into FCA diesels that allegedly don't comply with emissions regulations. Consequently, FCA will not have to recall certain Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo, and Jeep Renegade models fitted with the 2.0-liter MultiJet engine.    http://bit.ly/2nHwG1F

 9h

Hyundai previews 275-hp i30 N

A new teaser video previews the Hyundai i30 N. The company's first true hot hatch is expected to arrive before the end of the year with a 275-horsepower turbo four under the hood.    http://bit.ly/2nHE5hm

 9h

Audi announces six RS model

Audi will introduce six new RS-badged models by the end of next year. These include a new RS4 Avant, the first-ever RS5 Sportback, and the RS5 convertible.   http://bit.ly/2nHzQlL

 10h