Nvidia teams with Bosch, Paccar to develop autonomous car tech

Nissan looking to co-deveolp SUVs with Mitsubishi
Nissan's next Armada SUV could serve as the basis for Mitsubishi's new Pajero full-size utility vehicle. http://bit.ly/2nIH2xZ
Hyundai recalls nearly 1M Sonatas over seat belt issue
Hyundai is recalling 978,000 examples of the Sonata in the United States to fix a seat belt glitch. The campaign affects Sonatas built from 2011 to 2014, and Sonata Hybrids manufactured between 2011 and 2015. http://reut.rs/2ndBBdO
Volkswagen puts Arteon into motion
Volkswagen has released the first video of the brand-new Arteon. Developed to replace the CC, the shapely new Vee-Dub is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in time for the 2018 model year. http://bit.ly/2nd4yXC
Alfa not replacing MiTo, Giulietta
Developing a replacement for the MiTo and the Giulietta isn't one of Alfa Romeo's priorities right now, the company has revealed. They're too Europe-focused, and Alfa needs cars that appeal to motorists around the globe. http://bit.ly/2nd2Rcz
McLaren confirms LT-badged 720S variant
McLaren boss Mike Flewitt has confirmed the new 720S will spawn a limited-edition, LT-badged model. The 650S-based 675LT was so successful that not giving the 720S the same treatment wouldn't make sense. A LT variant of the 570S might happen, too. http://bit.ly/2ndj4i2
Old Volkswagen Tiguan to stick around
Volkswagen unveiled a new Tiguan earlier this year, but the original model isn't about to retire. The company has confirmed first-gen Tiguan will stick around in the foreseeable future as an entry-level crossover. http://bit.ly/2ncVPEO
Germany ends probe into FCA diesels
Germany has agreed to end its investigation into FCA diesels that allegedly don't comply with emissions regulations. Consequently, FCA will not have to recall certain Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo, and Jeep Renegade models fitted with the 2.0-liter MultiJet engine. http://bit.ly/2nHwG1F
Hyundai previews 275-hp i30 N
A new teaser video previews the Hyundai i30 N. The company's first true hot hatch is expected to arrive before the end of the year with a 275-horsepower turbo four under the hood. http://bit.ly/2nHE5hm
Audi announces six RS model
Audi will introduce six new RS-badged models by the end of next year. These include a new RS4 Avant, the first-ever RS5 Sportback, and the RS5 convertible. http://bit.ly/2nHzQlL