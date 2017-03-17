Most Discussed

Other Explorer Stories

Other Ford Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

NY: 2018 Ford Explorer gets more tech

  • April 11, 2017, 7:55 am
  • Apr 11, 2017, 7:55 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The tech feature are accompanied by minor visual tweaks.

Ford's hot-selling Explorer receives tech upgrades and minor visual tweaks for the 2018 model year. The updated SUV will make its official debut tomorrow during the annual New York Auto Show.
Get More Car Info


For 2018, the Explorer receives a Wi-Fi hotspot that supports up to 10 devices at once, allowing passengers of all ages to stay connected on-the-go. The connection is strong even as far as 50 feet away from the vehicle, according to Ford.

Sync Connect lets the driver remotely lock, unlock, start, and locate the vehicle using his or her smartphone. The application also provides basic diagnostic information.

Buyers who prioritize safety can order the optional Safe and Smart Package. It bundles a blind spot information system, adaptive cruise control, collision warning, cross-traffic alert, a lane-keeping system, automatic high beams, and rain-sensing wipers.

The visual tweaks are largely limited to new fog light housings up front and quad exhaust tips for V6-powered models. Four exterior colors and five alloy wheel designs help differentiate the 2018 Explorer from this year's model.

Ford hasn't made any mechanical modifications. The base engine is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder Ecoboost tuned to provide 280 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 310 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm. Sport and Platinum trims receive a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 rated at 365 horses and 350 pound-feet of twist.

Built in Chicago, the 2018 Ford Explorer will arrive in showrooms nationwide in the fall. Look for a pricing announcement before then.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Zunum gets funding from Boeing, JetBlue for hybrid plane

Startup Zunum has received funding from Boeing and JetBlue to build a hybrid regional air craft. Set to fly in 2020, the plane will initially have a 700-mile range, and it will connect the nation's underserved airports.    

 36m

2018 Volkswagen Golf range to debut in New York

Volkswagen will introduce the 2018 Golf family at the New York Auto Show. The popular compact receives a minor design tweaks such as new lights, and more tech features in the cabin. All variants of the 2018 Golf will go on sale this summer.    

 1h

Hot Wheels Volkswagen Bus worth $150,000

One of the rarest Hot Wheels toys in the world is headed to auction, and it's expected to sell for up to $150,000. The model of a bay window Volkswagen Bus is a prototype saved by a Mattel employee.    http://bit.ly/2ouzVNs

 2h

Land Rover Range Rover Velar gets wide-body kit

Land Rover wants to put tuners out of business, but that's not stopping Lumma Design from modifying the new Range Rover Velar. The updates include a new hood with vents, a deeper front bumper, and extra-wide wheel arches all around.    

 3h

Audi announces two new crossovers

Audi will expand its crossover lineup with two new models. The first is the range-topping Q8, which was previewed by a concept in Detroit and again in Geneva. It will arrive next year. The second is a smaller model named Q4 that will debut in 2019.    

 4h

Ford unveils first pursuit-rated hybrid cop car

Ford has introduced the industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car. It delivers 38 mpg in mixed driving, and it can drive on electricity alone at up to 60 mph. Ford estimates its hybrid patrol car can save customers $3,900 annually.    

 18h

Bollinger shows electric SUV chassis

NY-based startup Bollinger Motors has released the first picture of the aluminum chassis that will underpin its electric off-roader. The SUV will boast 15.5 inches of ground clearance, 10 inches of wheel travel, and dual-motor all-wheel drive. A full reveal is scheduled for this summer.    

 19h

Jeep K8 to spawn Chrysler crossover?

The production version of the Jeep K8 concept scheduled to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show won't be sold in the United States. However, website Allpar reports a Chrysler-badged variant of it will be built alongside the Cherokee in Illinois.    http://bit.ly/2nwYgTo

 20h

Ram 1500 Sublime Sport edition to debut in New York

Ram is continuing its streak of limited-edition models at the New York Auto Show. The company will travel to the event to introduce the 1500 Sublime Sport edition, which gets an eye-catching paint job, black emblems, 22-inch alloy wheels, and green accents in the cabin.   

 21h

Tesla overtakes GM to become most valuable U.S. auto brand

While it was somewhat widely reported last week that Tesla had overtaken General Motors to become the most valuable U.S. automaker, the deed was not actually done until Monday, when Tesla's market capitalization eclipsed the $51 billion mark in mid-day trading, The Wall Street Journal reports.    http://on.wsj.com/2ojOktA

 21h