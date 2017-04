NY: 2018 Ford Explorer gets more tech

The tech feature are accompanied by minor visual tweaks.

Ford's hot-selling Explorer receives tech upgrades and minor visual tweaks for the 2018 model year. The updated SUV will make its official debut tomorrow during the annual New York Auto Show.For 2018, the Explorer receives a Wi-Fi hotspot that supports up to 10 devices at once, allowing passengers of all ages to stay connected on-the-go. The connection is strong even as far as 50 feet away from the vehicle, according to Ford.Sync Connect lets the driver remotely lock, unlock, start, and locate the vehicle using his or her smartphone. The application also provides basic diagnostic information.Buyers who prioritize safety can order the optional Safe and Smart Package. It bundles a blind spot information system, adaptive cruise control, collision warning, cross-traffic alert, a lane-keeping system, automatic high beams, and rain-sensing wipers.The visual tweaks are largely limited to new fog light housings up front and quad exhaust tips for V6-powered models. Four exterior colors and five alloy wheel designs help differentiate the 2018 Explorer from this year's model.Ford hasn't made any mechanical modifications. The base engine is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder Ecoboost tuned to provide 280 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 310 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm. Sport and Platinum trims receive a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 rated at 365 horses and 350 pound-feet of twist.Built in Chicago, the 2018 Ford Explorer will arrive in showrooms nationwide in the fall. Look for a pricing announcement before then.