NY preview: 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

Slowing auto sales could be bad news for lenders

Moody's Investors Service has released a report indicating that the recent "plateauing" of the auto industry could pose a risk for lenders whose clients are stretching to close sales. As lenders fight over a diminishing pool of highly qualified buyers, riskier loan terms (what the report refers to as "accommodative financing") will likely be offered to keep business flowing. http://reut.rs/2nnioUF