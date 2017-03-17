Most Discussed

NY preview: 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

  • Updated March 27, 2017, 2:05 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Nissan will use the New York auto show to add a third trim to its GT-R lineup.

Nissan is adding a new Track Edition to its GT-R lineup for the 2017 model year. The 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition will make its United States debut at the upcoming New York auto show.
The new GT-R Track Edition will slot between the "base" GT-R Premium and the top-spec GT-R Nismo. The Track Edition will use the same 565-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.8L V6 found in the GT-R Premium rather than the 600 horsepower unit used in the GT-R Nismo, but it'll gain some go-fast goodies from the Nismo model.

Those improvements include additional adhesive bonding for improved rigidity, a lighter Nismo-tuned suspension and Nismo-spec tires. The Track Edition also boasts Nismo front fenders, 20-inch wheels, carbon fiber rear spoiler and a unique red and black interior treatment.

"The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order," said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. "Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin."

Nissan hasn't announced pricing for the 2017 GT-R Track Edition, but expect a premium over the base GT-R's $109,990 starting price.

Nissan last offered a GT-R Track Edition in the United States in 2014.

