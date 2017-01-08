Official: Next Honda Civic Type R will be manual-only

Rumors of a Type R with a CVT weren't true.

Honda has responded to recent rumors surrounding the next-generation Civic Type R's transmission options.

The range-topping Civic will exclusively be offered with a six-speed manual transmission, a company spokesperson told enthusiast forum Temple of VTEC. That means earlier reports claiming the model would be optionally available with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) weren't true, and a two-pedal model won't join the Type R lineup.

Honda stopped short of providing additional technical specifications. However, the next Type R is widely expected to use an evolution of the current car's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tweaked to produce at least 320 horsepower. All that grunt will be channeled to the asphalt via the front wheels only, requiring the use of a limited-slip differential to keep torque steer in check. The Type R's main rivals -- including the WRX STI, the Focus RS, and the Golf R -- rely on all-wheel drive.

Visually, the model will be inspired by the close-to-production Civic Type R prototype (pictured) that was displayed last year at the Paris Auto Show. It will be based on the four-door hatchback variant of the Civic that's built in England.

The next-generation Honda Civic Type R is expected to make its debut at a major auto show this year, and arrive in showrooms in time for the 2018 model year. Pricing will likely start north of $30,000.