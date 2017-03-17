Ontario police accuse 12 exotic car owners of 'stunt driving'

  • April 5, 2017, 12:26 pm
  •         by Justin King

Police allege some vehicles in the convoy were traveling more than 30 mph over the speed limit, though lawyers suggest 'haters' are simply jealous and exaggerating.

Ontario Provincial Police impounded a dozen vehicles over the weekend and levied 'stung driving' charges against the owners.


A group of up to 50 exotic and luxury vehicles was reportedly driving together near Barrie, Ontario when police began to receive complaints from other motorists. Some of the vehicles were accused of obstructing lanes, intimidating traffic and driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police used coordinated roadblocks to divert traffic into a service station, enabling the alleged offenders to be plucked out of the crowd. Some were let go with a warning but were 12 charged with stunt driving and had their vehicles impounded.

"You have to remember that it's not just speed that stunt driving involves," Const. Randal Haddrall told CTV News. "It can be following too close, like in very close proximity, cutting other vehicles off, multiple lane changes."

The impounded vehicles included a Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche and BMW, among others.

Lawyers representing the drivers reportedly argue that complaints were called in by "haters" who are simply jealous and exaggerating.

