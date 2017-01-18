Opel introduces 2017 Crossland X

The Crossland X is a city-friendly crossover that replaces the Merivan van.

Opel has introduced a compact crossover named Crossland X.The Crossland X was designed to replace the Meriva, a small van equipped with a pair of sliding doors. Van sales are dropping in Europe, so the Crossland X takes the form of a rugged-looking soft-roader with a little bit more ground clearance than its predecessor. It stretches 165 inches from bumper to bumper, meaning it's almost the same size as the Mokka X, which is sold as the Buick Encore in the United States.While the Mokka X is offered with four-wheel drive, Opel strongly hinted that the Crossland X is two-wheel drive-only. Technical specifications haven't been released yet, but the lineup will include gasoline-, diesel-, and LPG-powered engines. Buyers will be asked to choose between a manual and an automatic transmission.Inside, the Crossland X offers an eight-inch touch screen that runs the latest version of Opel's infotainment system. The software is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Crossland can be ordered with OnStar and an in-car Wi-Fi connection.The Crossland X is scheduled to go on sale in the coming months but it will not be displayed at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show, Opel told Leftlane. In the United Kingdom, the model will join the Vauxhall lineup.Opel has embarked on a model offensive that calls for the launch of seven new models this year. The Crossland X will be joined by a bigger crossover named Grandland X before the end of the year.