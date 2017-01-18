Opel introduces 2017 Crossland X

  • Updated January 18, 2017, 1:24 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Crossland X is a city-friendly crossover that replaces the Merivan van.

Opel has introduced a compact crossover named Crossland X.


The Crossland X was designed to replace the Meriva, a small van equipped with a pair of sliding doors. Van sales are dropping in Europe, so the Crossland X takes the form of a rugged-looking soft-roader with a little bit more ground clearance than its predecessor. It stretches 165 inches from bumper to bumper, meaning it's almost the same size as the Mokka X, which is sold as the Buick Encore in the United States.

While the Mokka X is offered with four-wheel drive, Opel strongly hinted that the Crossland X is two-wheel drive-only. Technical specifications haven't been released yet, but the lineup will include gasoline-, diesel-, and LPG-powered engines. Buyers will be asked to choose between a manual and an automatic transmission.

Inside, the Crossland X offers an eight-inch touch screen that runs the latest version of Opel's infotainment system. The software is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Crossland can be ordered with OnStar and an in-car Wi-Fi connection.

The Crossland X is scheduled to go on sale in the coming months but it will not be displayed at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show, Opel told Leftlane. In the United Kingdom, the model will join the Vauxhall lineup.

Opel has embarked on a model offensive that calls for the launch of seven new models this year. The Crossland X will be joined by a bigger crossover named Grandland X before the end of the year.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h