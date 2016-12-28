Opel looking for partners to build GT concept?

  • Updated December 28, 2016, 12:01 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The GT's new rear-drive platform could even spawn a new MG B.

The on-again, off-again production version of Opel's striking GT concept (pictured) could still reach production, according to a new report.


Opel boss Karl-Thomas Neumann told British magazine Autocar that he'd like to see the GT concept reach production, but his team is having a difficult time making a business case for the model. Sales of rear-wheel drive coupes have collapsed everywhere over the past few years. However, all hope is not lost for the modern-day GT.

Autocar reports General Motors' Germany-based division could join forces with another automaker to design a new, rear-wheel drive platform for the coupe. A potential partner is SAIC, one of GM's China-based partners. The company owns MG, and it could use its version of the platform to underpin a new sports car in the vein of the iconic MG B. Opel has refused to comment on the rumors.

Neumann told Autocar Opel is in no rush to present the project to GM's top brass because he believes the GT concept's smooth, retro-infused lines will continue to look fresh for about two years. If it gets the green light for production, the new Opel GT will fight in the same segment as the Toyota 86 and the Subaru BRZ when it debuts in about 2018.

Photo by Ronan Glon.



  

