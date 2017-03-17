Opel planning flagship SUV, more EVs

  • Updated March 18, 2017, 10:38 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Peugeot will let Opel run itself.

Germany-based Opel remains on track to launch more SUVs and electric cars in the coming years, company officials have confirmed.


That means Peugeot, the automaker's new owner, won't make drastic changes to the product plan drafted when Opel was owned by General Motors. CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann will keep his position, too, and his team of executives will continue to call the shots. In short, Peugeot will let Opel run itself.

Like most automakers, Opel is investing a huge amount of resources into bringing more crossovers and SUVs to the market as quickly as possible. Speaking to German magazine Auto, Motor, Und Sport, Neumann confirmed engineers are currently developing a brand-new SUV that will sit alongside the Insignia at the top of the company's lineup.

Opel plans to launch seven new or redesigned models in the coming years, according to industry trade journal Automotive News. Many of them will share mechanical and electrical components with members of the Peugeot-Citroen lineup in order to slash costs. Notably, the next generation of the Fiesta-sized Corsa has been delayed by at least a year so that it can use the Citroen C3's architecture.

Opel (and sister company Vauxhall) could help PSA Peugeot-Citroen expand into new markets such as the United States. However, Neumann explained he's not in a rush to return to the Chinese market, and will instead focus on returning to profitability in Europe after 16 straight years of losses.

"The Chinese market is no longer the cure-all to help solve the problems on all the other markets," he explained.

Photo by Ronan Glon.

Now

Opel boss to keep position

Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann will keep his job after the Peugeot takeover, the company has revealed. Peugeot has made it clear that it will let Opel run itself instead of stepping in to call the shots.    

 9m

Opel planning flagship SUV

Opel has revealed it's developing a large, range-topping SUV. Expected to debut by the end of the year, the model is one of the seven cars engineers are currently working on.    

 8h

2017 Aston Martin DB11 reviewed

We take a spin in Aston Martin's latest DB11.   http://bit.ly/2mA5Mb0

 20h

Autopilot users now eligible for insurance discounts

An Ohio-based company named Root Insurance is giving discounts to Tesla owners who use the Autopilot system. The company cites NHTSA findings that show a 40-percent drop in accidents since Autopilot debuted.   http://bit.ly/2mzcldC

 1d

Spied: BMW i8 Spyder

Better late than never: BMW is finally testing the convertible version of the hybrid i8. Look for the model to break cover either late this year or early next year.    http://bit.ly/2nesGsD

 1d

Fully autonomous BMW coming by 2021

BMW has teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to launch a fully autonomous car by 2021. Level 5 autonomy is defined as a car capable of driving itself on all roads and in all circumstances.    http://bit.ly/2mW7h6I

 1d

Ferrari: No plans to use Alfa V6

Ferrari is open to using smaller engines, but it won't build a car powered by Alfa Romeo's 2.9-liter V6. Instead, a V6-powered Ferrari would receive a brand new engine developed in-house.    http://bit.ly/2mW0r0U

 1d

Next new Alfa will be a crossover

Alfa Romeo's next new model will most likely be a crossover. However, executives haven't decided whether it will be positioned above or below the Stelvio.    http://bit.ly/2nI4GuQ

 1d

Audi previews next A6, A7, and A8

A French publication has obtained sketches of the next-generation A6, A7, and A8. The sketches were penned to illustrate the differences between the three models.    http://bit.ly/2nLZiXg

 1d

New Volkswagen Polo to debut in Frankfurt

Volkswagen will introduce the sixth-generation Polo this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. It will be brand-new from top to bottom, but its design will be largely evolutionary. It's too early to tell whether the Polo will finally arrive on our shores to compete against the Yaris and the Fiesta.   http://bit.ly/2nLIL5P

 1d