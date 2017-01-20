Owner claims Chevy Bolt crashed itself with nobody inside

  • Updated January 20, 2017, 2:15 pm
  •         by Justin King

An owner of a Cadillac XT5, which uses the same shift-by-wire system, made a similar complaint to the NHTSA last year.

A Chevrolet Bolt owner claims his car mysteriously crashed itself in a garage with nobody inside the vehicle.


The owner claims he followed the typical sequence to park the car by holding the brake pedal down, pressing the button on the shift lever to shift into 'park,' turning the vehicle off and exiting, though he admits to not engaging the electronic parking brake, according to a My Chevrolet Bolt forum post spotted by The Truth About Cars.

When the owner's wife found the car, it was allegedly locked and no lights were illuminated on the dash.

"I told her to hold the brake and press the power button," forum poster socalif wrote on GM-Volt. "After doing this she said that on the dash it still said Park."

As TTAC notes, the Bolt is one of few models equipped with GM's latest Electronic Precision Shift system. LeftLane found at least one seemingly similar complaint in the NHTSA database for the Cadillac XT5, which also uses Electronic Precision Shift.

"The contact stated that while parked, the vehicle accelerated rapidly without warning and crashed into another vehicle," the XT5 complaint claims, without elaborating. "The failure mileage was 7,000."

GM has confirmed that it is aware of the Bolt incident and still investigating.


  

