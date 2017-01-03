Pagani Huayra Roadster leaked ahead of Geneva debut

Pagani's newest super car is just around the corner.

Pagani's upcoming Huayra Roadster has been leaked via what appear to be official renderings of the open-top super car. The Pagani Huayra Roadster is expected to be shown to the public for the first time at this year's Geneva Motor Show.

The Huayra Roadster will obviously be closely related to the Huarya coupe that has been out for a few years, but there will be a few key changes. At the back the Roadster will receive new taillights that appear to incorporate a bit more aero. A modified rear diffusor is also pictured in the leaked images, which were posted by GT Spirit.

In place of the coupe's flowing roofline, the Roadster will get a set of buttress with integrated venting. Some other minor tweaks should also be present at the front of the car. The Huayra Roadster is expected to use a removable hardtop.

Powertrain-wise, the Huayra Roadster should use the same AMG-sourced 6.0L twin-turbocharged V12 as its fixed-top counterpart. That mill will be good for 730 horsepower, good enough to propel the convertible from 0-60 in about three-second and on to a top speed of nearly 230mph.

The Pagani Huayra is expected to list from $1.6 million, but that figure is trivial at this point; Pagani has already sold all 100 Huayra Roadsters it intends to build, meaning the second-hand market will be the only way to get your hands on one.