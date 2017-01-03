Pagani Huayra Roadster leaked ahead of Geneva debut

  • Updated January 3, 2017, 3:32 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Pagani's newest super car is just around the corner.

Pagani's upcoming Huayra Roadster has been leaked via what appear to be official renderings of the open-top super car. The Pagani Huayra Roadster is expected to be shown to the public for the first time at this year's Geneva Motor Show.

The Huayra Roadster will obviously be closely related to the Huarya coupe that has been out for a few years, but there will be a few key changes. At the back the Roadster will receive new taillights that appear to incorporate a bit more aero. A modified rear diffusor is also pictured in the leaked images, which were posted by GT Spirit.

In place of the coupe's flowing roofline, the Roadster will get a set of buttress with integrated venting. Some other minor tweaks should also be present at the front of the car. The Huayra Roadster is expected to use a removable hardtop.

Powertrain-wise, the Huayra Roadster should use the same AMG-sourced 6.0L twin-turbocharged V12 as its fixed-top counterpart. That mill will be good for 730 horsepower, good enough to propel the convertible from 0-60 in about three-second and on to a top speed of nearly 230mph.

The Pagani Huayra is expected to list from $1.6 million, but that figure is trivial at this point; Pagani has already sold all 100 Huayra Roadsters it intends to build, meaning the second-hand market will be the only way to get your hands on one.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h