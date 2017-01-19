Panasonic wants Tesla partnership to include self-driving tech

  • Updated January 19, 2017, 10:37 am
  •         by Justin King

The Japanese conglomerate believes its latest CMOS image sensors could be perfect for autonomous vehicles.

Panasonic is reportedly pushing to broaden its partnership with Tesla Motors as the Japanese conglomerate attempts to dive deeper into the automotive industry.

Both companies already have a multi-billion-dollar partnership in the Gigafactory battery plant. A more recent deal will allow Panasonic to build solar cells at SolarCity's Buffalo factory.

"We are deeply interested in Tesla's self-driving system," CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga told Reuters. "We are hoping to expand our collaboration by jointly developing devices for that, such as sensors."

The company is said to view its new CMOS image sensors as particularly well suited to automobiles. The organic photoconductive film sensors are said to offer a much higher dynamic range, while a global shutter helps eliminate distortion when viewing fast-moving objects.

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

"This technology enables to capture high speed moving object up to 10 times brighter scene in global shutter mode," Panasonic wrote in a press release last year. "In addition, fine motion sensing is realized by variable shutter sensitivity control in various scenes."

The first fatal accident involving Tesla's Autopilot system was blamed in part on a failure of the camera system and processing software to recognize a white semi-trailer against a bright sky. The latest Model S and Model X ship with a much more sophisticated sensor suite, including multiple cameras. Any automaker working on autonomous technology is presumably following advancements in image sensors to further refine their machine vision systems and improve performance.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h