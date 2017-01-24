Paris begins diesel ban

  • Updated January 24, 2017, 8:56 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Some diesel cars are no longer allowed in Paris.

Paris has introduced a new color-coded sticker scheme that will bar some diesel-powered vehicles from entering the city center. Paris is planning to ban all diesel cars by 2025.


Known as "Crit'Air," the program bans all diesel cars registered between January 1997 and December 2000 from entering the city. Those vehicles are identified by a grey sticker on their windshield; it's estimated that about 1.92 million vehicles, representing 6 percent of France's registered vehicles, fall into that category.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is also pushing to have diesels registered between 2001 and 2005 banned from the city center. Identified with a brown sticker, those vehicles account for about 14 percent of France's 32 million registered cars.

Pollution has become increasingly noticeable in the French capital over the last few years.

"I can really feel the pollution. I have young children and I can see it on their skin and hair. It's such a shame that in Paris, which we call the City of Light, we're not able to fix this problem," one Parisian told Reuters.

Paris, along with Athens, Mexico City and Madrid, has pledged to ban all diesel cars by 2025. Germany is hoping to take things a step further by presenting a plan to ban all diesel- and gas-powered cars EU-wide by 2030.

