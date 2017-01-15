Peugeot wins 2017 Dakar Rally

  • Updated January 15, 2017, 7:02 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The win is Peugeot's sixth, and Stephane Peterhansel's 13th.

Peugeot has captured the top three spots in the 2017 edition of the grueling Dakar Rally.


French pilot Stephane Peterhansel again showed why he has earned the nickname Mr. Dakar. He finished the race a little over five minutes ahead of teammate and former World Rally Championship (WRC) champion Sebastien Loeb. Third place went to Cyril Depres, who crossed the finish line about 33 minutes behind Peterhansel. A fourth car driven by Carlos Sainz was forced to abandon the race after rolling several times during the fourth stage.

Peugeot didn't issue team orders. The four pilots were given identical 3008 DKRs and instructed to bring home the win one way or another.

"It was never easy because Sebastien is a proven champion and extremely fast, and he has plenty of experience of managing from in front, so it was never straightforward for us, as can be seen by the small gap that separated us at the finish," explained Peterhansel in a statement.

The Dakar Rally hasn't been held in Africa since 2007 due to safety concerns. This year's edition of the event kicked off in Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay, and took competitors on a 5,400-mile, two week-long trek across South America. It ended in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The event was marred by bad weather; the ninth stage was canceled due to an enormous land slide.

The victory is Peugeot's sixth in the Dakar Rally. 51-year old Peterhansel -- who has successfully raced both motorcycles and cars -- earned his 13th win, a record for the event.

  

