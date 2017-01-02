Pininfarina teases Geneva sedan with "new energy propulsion"

The luxury sedan is one of two cars the design house will showcase.

Legendary Italian design house Pininfarina has released images of a new luxury sedan set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

The teaser photos show a car named the H600, which is described by Pininfarina's website as a as an "eco-sustainable luxury sedan" with "new energy propulsion." What that means, drivetrain-wise, is not entirely clear yet. However, the design was commissioned by the Hong Kong-based Hybrid Kinetic Group, which appears to specialize in batteries and electric motors.

The H600's upturned-trapezoid headlights are integrated into a large grille graphic and recall recent corporate faces of Honda and Acura cars. The rear is more Lincoln-esque, with a wide light bar and a short rear deck reminiscent of modern luxo-saloons like the Mercedes CLS or Audi A7.

The H600 will join a second Pininfarina design, the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo, the brain child of former race driver Emerson Fittipaldi and HWA, a spinoff of Mercedes tuning arm AMG.

Fittipaldi's project's "sole mission was to apply all his track knowledge on creating a new experience that will elevate the driving ability of all supercar enthusiasts from around the world."

Both cars will debut at the Pininfarina stand at the Geneva Motor Show, which opens March 7.