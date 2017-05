Pininfarina to develop platform for Iran Khodro

The idea of a Pininfarina-designed Iran Khodro model isn't as far-fetched as it might seem.

Indian-owned Italian design house Pininfarina has agreed to help Iran Khodro modernize its lineup.Founded in 1962, Iran Khodro is the largest Iranian automaker. Some members of its lineup merely look like they're straight out of the 1980s, while others were actually designed during that decade.Pininfarina will help by injecting more pizzazz into the design. However, the collaboration between the two unlikely partners will be more than skin-deep.The Italian design house will call upon its technical expertise to develop a modular car platform from scratch. The design brief outlines an architecture that can underpin at least four different vehicles, including a mid-size passenger car. The other three models haven't been identified yet.Pininfarina will handle every step of the three-year long process, from sketching the first line to placing its seal of approval on the final product. Assembly will take place in Iran, but the Italian brand will help Iran Khodro iron out the kinks of starting mass production.The €70 million (about $76.2 million) deal will generate much-needed revenue for Pininfarina, which was on the brink of failure just a few years ago."We are happy to contribute to the development of the Iranian Automotive industry through a very significant style and engineering program for our company," said company CEO Silvio Pietro Angori in a statement.The three-year time frame suggests the next Pininfarina-designed Iran Khodro model will go on sale in 2019. It's too early to tell whether it will leave the borders of its home nation. Iran Khodro has never manifested a strong interest in export markets, but that could change once it has a modern, stylish car to offer.When it debuts, the yet-unnamed model won't be the only Pininfarina-designed member of the Iran Khodro lineup.One of its most popular cars is a mildly updated version of the Peugeot 405 (pictured), a family sedan that was crowned European Car of the Year in 1988, a year after its launch. In an unpredictable twist of fate, the clean, understated lines of the original model are also signed Pininfarina.