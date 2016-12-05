Pirelli recalls tires installed on Maserati cars

A manufacturing screwup can allow the lower sidewall to crack and eventually leak air.

Pirelli has issued a recall for a P Zero All Season tire designed as an original equipment fitment for certain Maserati cars.

An error on the production floor resulted in some tires leaving the factory with an incorrect carcass component. Affected tires are consequently prone to cracking at the lower sidewall as the tread wear approaches the end of its life.

"If the cracking remains undetected, it could ultimately lead to an air loss and potential loss of control of the car," recall documents note.

The tire maker did not specify which Maserati models use the P Zero, but the company claims to be unaware of any returns or reports of accidents related to the condition.

Approximately 1,190 units will be swapped with new tires manufactured with the correct components.

  

