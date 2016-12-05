Police remotely lock car thief in stolen vehicle

The suspect was locked in before being locked up.

"Crime fighter" can be added to the promises of the connect car after police in Seattle, Washington used a remote locking feature to nab a would-be car thief.

Last week a 38-year old man spotted what he thought would be easy pickings — an unlocked BMW 550i with the car keys in the center console (as the story goes, the car's owner lent the BMW to a friend, who accidentally left the fob inside). But the thief's getaway proved more difficult than first thought thanks to a a little help from BMW corporate.

After receiving the stolen vehicle call at about 5am on November 27th, police immediately called BMW to see if they could track the vehicle. Using the car's onboard computer system, BMW was able to easily zero in on the location of the vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the location and discovered the stolen 550i running with the perp sleeping behind the wheel. Authorities called BMW once again and had the automaker remotely lock the vehicle's door, trapping the suspect inside.

The thief was quickly apprehended and found to be carrying a small amount of methamphetamine. He's now facing both auto theft and drug possession charges.