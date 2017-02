'Poor' headlights reduce Top Safety Pick Plus list to just 38 models

Among the TSP+ winners, only seven models received 'good' headlight ratings.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick Plus list has been slashed to just 38 models for 2017.The organization regularly tightens its qualification criteria for the TSP and TSP+ ratings. This year includes a new headlight rating system , requiring an 'acceptable' or 'good' rating to keep or earn TSP+ honors.The headlight assessments were introduced this year, leaving just a few months for automakers to introduce revised designs to improve their score. The Subaru Forester, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota Prius were among the few vehicles to receive quick modifications that improved performance to the acceptable level."IIHS launched headlight ratings in the spring after finding that government standards based on laboratory tests allow for huge variation in the amount of illumination headlights provide in on-road driving," the institute said in a statement. "Nighttime visibility is critical to highway safety because about half of traffic deaths occur either in the dark or at dawn or dusk."Of the 38 TSP+ winners, only seven are available with headlights that earned a 'good' rating. Most of the 'good' headlights are only available with certain upgrade packages."Manufacturers are focusing on improving this basic safety equipment, and we're confident that the winners' list will grow as the year progresses," said IIHS president Adrian Lund.