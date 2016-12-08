'Poor' headlights reduce Top Safety Pick Plus list to just 38 models

  • Updated December 8, 2016, 9:46 am
  •         by Justin King

Among the TSP+ winners, only seven models received 'good' headlight ratings.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick Plus list has been slashed to just 38 models for 2017.


The organization regularly tightens its qualification criteria for the TSP and TSP+ ratings. This year includes a new headlight rating system, requiring an 'acceptable' or 'good' rating to keep or earn TSP+ honors.

The headlight assessments were introduced this year, leaving just a few months for automakers to introduce revised designs to improve their score. The Subaru Forester, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota Prius were among the few vehicles to receive quick modifications that improved performance to the acceptable level.

"IIHS launched headlight ratings in the spring after finding that government standards based on laboratory tests allow for huge variation in the amount of illumination headlights provide in on-road driving," the institute said in a statement. "Nighttime visibility is critical to highway safety because about half of traffic deaths occur either in the dark or at dawn or dusk."

Of the 38 TSP+ winners, only seven are available with headlights that earned a 'good' rating. Most of the 'good' headlights are only available with certain upgrade packages.

"Manufacturers are focusing on improving this basic safety equipment, and we're confident that the winners' list will grow as the year progresses," said IIHS president Adrian Lund.




  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h