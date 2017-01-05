Most Discussed

Other 911 Carrera Stories

Other Porsche Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Porsche 911 No. 1 million rolls off the line

  • May 11, 2017, 9:47 am
  • May 11, 2017, 9:47 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Porsche has built its millionth 911.

Porsche reached a major milestone on Thursday, producing the one-millionth copy of its iconic 911 sports car.
Get More Car Info
The millionth 911 was a Carrera S model finished in Irish Green. It was outfitted with a number of design features intended to pay tribute to the original 1963 model. Porsche will eventually tuck the milestone car away in its corporate museum, but the German automaker will first send the car on a world tour that will see stops in the Scottish Highlands, around the Nurburgring, the United States and China.

"54 years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father," Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG, said. "The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That's because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948."

The 911 is more popular than ever, with Porsche selling a record-setting 32,365 units of the rear-engined sports car in 2016. Porsche estimates that more than 70 percent of all 911 models ever built are still on the road.
+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
Review: 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Now

Volkswagen still believes in diesel engines

Volkswagen still believes in the diesel engine. "Diesel will remain indispensable for the foreseeable future," company boss Matthias Mueller said. The company's goal is to boost the efficiency of gasoline- and diesel-powered engines by 10 to 15 percent by 2020.   http://bit.ly/2r4qovm

 59m

Porsche builds its 1 millionth 911

Porsche has just built the 1 millionth unit of its iconic 911. Amazing, more than 70 percent of all 911s ever built are still on the road.   http://bit.ly/2pnUjRT

 1h

Harley-Davidson developing electric motorcycles

Emblematic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has confirmed it's developing a range of electric models. The bikes are part of an ambitious product offensive, though Harley hasn't revealed when they'll hit the market.   http://bit.ly/2pn51Ix

 2h

VW CEO under investigation for market manipulation

A German prosecutor is investigating Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, company chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, and former boss Martin Winterkorn over allegations of market manipulation. They've been accused of taking too long to tell Porsche SE shareholders about the emissions scandal.   http://bit.ly/2pmq2TQ

 2h

China's GAC building huge factory for U.S.-bound EVs

Chinese automaker GAC is constructing a massive, $6.5 billion factory to manufacture electric vehicles. Some of the models might be shipped to the United States in the coming years, according to Autoblog.   

 3h

2008 Toyota NASCAR up for sale

A Toyota Camry used during the 2008 NASCAR season will cross the auction block in just a few days. Fitted with a 700-horsepower V8 and a four-speed manual transmission, the retired racer was recently restored to like-new condition. Auctions America expects it will sell for about $35,000.   http://bit.ly/2r4zlES

 4h

BMW previews 8 Series

BMW has released a teaser sketch that previews the upcoming 8 Series. The ultra-luxurious coupe will debut as a close-to-production concept later this month during the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance.   

 5h

VW won't publish probe into Dieselgate

Volkswagen told shareholders it won't publish the results of the probe into its diesel scandal conducted by law firm Jones Day. The company's top executives explain publishing the full report would subject them to more fines and more lawsuits, according to Automotive News.   

 5h

Euro-spec BMW 2 Series gets nip-and-tuck

BMW has given the Euro-spec 2 Series minor updates inside and out. The U.S.-spec model is expected to receive the same changes in time for the 2018 model year.   http://bit.ly/2r4BkJs

 6h

Tesla's solar roof goes on sale

Tesla's solar roof tiles are now on sale across the nation. Production begins in a few months' time, and deliveries in the United States will start before the end of the year. The tiles are a more efficient -- and more aesthetic -- alternative to traditional solar panels.   

 7h