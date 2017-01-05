Porsche 911 No. 1 million rolls off the line

Porsche has built its millionth 911.

Porsche reached a major milestone on Thursday, producing the one-millionth copy of its iconic 911 sports car.The millionth 911 was a Carrera S model finished in Irish Green. It was outfitted with a number of design features intended to pay tribute to the original 1963 model. Porsche will eventually tuck the milestone car away in its corporate museum, but the German automaker will first send the car on a world tour that will see stops in the Scottish Highlands, around the Nurburgring, the United States and China."54 years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father," Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG, said. "The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That's because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948."The 911 is more popular than ever, with Porsche selling a record-setting 32,365 units of the rear-engined sports car in 2016. Porsche estimates that more than 70 percent of all 911 models ever built are still on the road.