Porsche boss hints at naturally aspirated Cayman GT4 RS

  • May 10, 2017, 4:04 pm
  • May 10, 2017, 4:04 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The top Cayman will also retain its manual gearbox.

Porsche has made a strategic move to turbocharged engine for many of its new models, but the next-generation of its Cayman GT4 will stick with natural aspiration, a company representative has revealed.
Turbocharging seemed like the logical step for Porsche's next hardcore Cayman — after all, the entire 718 Cayman and Boxster line is now turbocharged — but Andreas Preuninger, head of Porsche's GT division, says that won't be the case.

"Natural aspiration is one of our main selling propositions," Preuninger told Car and Driver. "We offer a car for people who want to feel something special, who want to have as much emotion as possible, as much throttle response and immediacy from a sports-car engine. And at Motorsport we think that can be achieved a little bit better with a [naturally aspirated] high-revving engine than any kind of turbo."

Preuninger's comment line up with previous rumors we're heard. Several reports have indicated that the next performance Cayman will be branded as the GT4 RS and pack the same 4.0L naturally-aspirated flat-six as the latest Porsche 911 GT3. That move makes a lot of sense as the 4.0L is essentially the last naturally-aspirated flat-six Porsche offers since it went to turbos for its mainstream 911 models.

That mill makes 500 horsepower in the GT3, but Porsche would likely de-tune it for use in the Cayman. Still, with the last Cayman GT4 generating 385 horsepower, we should expect at least 400 horsepower from the larger 4.0L engine.

Porsche purist will also be happy to hear that the company is planning to offer a manual gearbox in the next Cayman GT4 RS. However, a PDK dual-clutch automatic will also join the mix.

Look for the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS to make its public debut sometime next year.
