Porsche dealer rekindles Cayman GT4 RS rumors

  • Updated February 13, 2017, 11:01 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

A Porsche Cayman GT4 RS could be on the way.

An Instagram post from an Australian Porsche dealer has rekindled rumors of a high-performance Cayman GT4 RS model.
Get More Car Info


In the now deleted post (which was scooped by CarAdvice), Porsche Centre Brisbane wrote, "Due to high demand, a GT4 RS is on it's way - with more power and a 4.0L flat-six engine, this limited model will turn heads." Porsche has never offered a Cayman GT4 RS, leading to speculation that such a model is secretly in the works.

Rumors of a Cayman GT4 RS first started to swirl in March of 2015 when Porsche Motorsport head Andreas Preuninger stated that such a model could be offered if there was sufficient demand. Porsche subsequently sold two years worth of Cayman GT4 production in just a matter of days, indicating that there is plenty of demand for a track-oriented Cayman like the proposed RS.

Although Porsche has never confirmed that a Cayman GT4 RS is production bound, such a vehicle would presumably use a 4.0L flat-six borrowed from the 911 GT3 RS. In the 911 that mill makes 500 horsepower, but it would likely be de-tuned in the Cayman RS. After all, Porsche can't have a Cayman besting its iconic 911 in the performance department.

Like the Cayman GT4 — which uses a 385 horsepower 3.8L engine — the GT4 RS would be offered with a manual transmission. The standard GT4 goes from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds, so we'd expect something in the 3-second-range for the RS model. Top speed would also trump the GT4's claimed 183mph top end.

It remains to be seen if Porsche will actually offer a Cayman GT4 RS, but such a model could debut as soon as this year's Geneva Motor Show.

Photo by Ronan Glon.
  

Now

Volvo prices all-new V90 wagon

Volvo's V90 wagon will carry a base price of just under $51,000 with destination. It's available for order now.   http://bit.ly/2lJhb8W

 1h

Carfax: 63M recalled cars operating without repairs in US

The Takata airbag defect is likely behind the particularly high rates of open recalls in Gulf states and Hawaii.   http://bit.ly/2kMmp5H

 1h

Fake Toyota Supra brochure stirs powertrain rumors

An alleged brochure for the new Toyota Supra (which was later revealed to be fake) circulated Monday, stirring rumors about the upcoming sports coupe revival's eventual powertrain. According to MotorAuthority, the fake copy was pieced together from a fourth-generation Supra brochure and clips from Japanese enthusiast magazines.   http://bit.ly/2kLvOdv

 5h

Lamborghini crash at Las Vegas experience track kills two

SpeedVegas has confirmed that a customer and driving instructor were killed in the fiery crash.   http://bit.ly/2kLb1a7

 6h

Chevrolet Cruze diesel gets EPA ratings

The EPA has released fuel economy information for the Chevrolet Cruze diesel. It returns 52 mpg on the highway, and it can travel for 702 miles on a single tank of fuel.   

 9h