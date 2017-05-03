Porsche doubles down on 'digital transformation'

Most Discussed
Autopilot users now eligible for insurance discounts
An Ohio-based company named Root Insurance is giving discounts to Tesla owners who use the Autopilot system. The company cites NHTSA findings that show a 40-percent drop in accidents since Autopilot debuted. http://bit.ly/2mzcldC
Spied: BMW i8 Spyder
Better late than never: BMW is finally testing the convertible version of the hybrid i8. Look for the model to break cover either late this year or early next year. http://bit.ly/2nesGsD
Fully autonomous BMW coming by 2021
BMW has teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to launch a fully autonomous car by 2021. Level 5 autonomy is defined as a car capable of driving itself on all roads and in all circumstances. http://bit.ly/2mW7h6I
Ferrari: No plans to use Alfa V6
Ferrari is open to using smaller engines, but it won't build a car powered by Alfa Romeo's 2.9-liter V6. Instead, a V6-powered Ferrari would receive a brand new engine developed in-house. http://bit.ly/2mW0r0U
Next new Alfa will be a crossover
Alfa Romeo's next new model will most likely be a crossover. However, executives haven't decided whether it will be positioned above or below the Stelvio. http://bit.ly/2nI4GuQ
Audi previews next A6, A7, and A8
A French publication has obtained sketches of the next-generation A6, A7, and A8. The sketches were penned to illustrate the differences between the three models. http://bit.ly/2nLZiXg
New Volkswagen Polo to debut in Frankfurt
Volkswagen will introduce the sixth-generation Polo this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. It will be brand-new from top to bottom, but its design will be largely evolutionary. It's too early to tell whether the Polo will finally arrive on our shores to compete against the Yaris and the Fiesta. http://bit.ly/2nLIL5P
McLaren three-seater coming in 2019
McLaren will introduce a three-seater sports car in 2019. Billed as a homage to the F1, it will arrive as a coupe with a V8-electric hybrid drivetrain. About 30 of the 106 examples planned will be sold in the U.S., but they won't be street-legal. http://bit.ly/2nLGHux
Marchionne: no plans to relaunch Lancia
FCA boss Sergio Marchionne has revealed there are no plans to relaunch Lancia in the foreseeable future. He added sacrificing the storied brand was necessary to save Alfa Romeo and Maserati. http://bit.ly/2nLpotx
Nissan looking to co-deveolp SUVs with Mitsubishi
Nissan's next Armada SUV could serve as the basis for Mitsubishi's new Pajero full-size utility vehicle. http://bit.ly/2nIH2xZ