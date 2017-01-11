Porsche introduces updated 911 GTS

  • Updated January 11, 2017, 2:24 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The GTS receives a 450-horsepower turbo six.

Porsche has introduced five updated 911 GTS models. The Stuttgart-based company decided to skip the Detroit Auto Show, so the revised GTS made its debut online.

The lineup is divided into the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera GTS, the all-wheel drive 911 Carrera 4 GTS, and the 911 Targa 4 GTS. The first two models are offered as a coupe and as a convertible.

All variants regardless of body style receive a turbocharged, 3.0-liter flat-six engine that makes 450 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque from 2,150 to 5,000 rpm. A seven-speed manual transmission is standard, and a dual-clutch automatic is offered at an extra cost.

The quickest GTS-badged 911 is the four-wheel drive coupe equipped with the dual-clutch automatic, which hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.6 seconds. The fastest is the rear-wheel drive coupe with a manual transmission, which is capable of reaching 193 mph. However, Porsche assures us that every 911 GTS can reach at least 186 mph.

The visual modifications are subtle at best. A well-trained eye will notice the 911 GTS receives a new front bumper that incorporates a revised splitter, 20-inch central-locking alloy wheels, gloss black air intakes, and smoked tail lamps. Rear-wheel drive models receive a piece of gloss black trim between the tail lamps, while all-wheel drive models are fitted with a full light bar.

Inside, the passengers are treated to sport seats upholstered in Alcantara and black brushed aluminum trim. An application named Porsche Track Precision lets owners record track runs and analyze key parameters in order to get faster.

The Porsche 911 GTS will go on sale in the spring. Pricing information for the U.S. market hasn't been released yet.

