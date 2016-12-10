Porsche makes instructional video on how to pronounce itself

  • Updated December 10, 2016, 2:01 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

It's two syllables, in case you were wondering.

Car company Porsche is finally confirming, once and for all, how to pronounce itself.

In a video published December 8, the automaker is settling what has been a long-standing confusion on how to say the name of the company. The answer? It's Por-SHUH. Not Porsh.

Titled "How to Pronounce Porsche" with a runtime of just 15 seconds, it is quite possibly the most straightforward video ever released by a carmaker. The confirmation will serve as sweet validation for those in the two-syllable camp that have been accused of snobbery lo these many years.

On the other hand, it is quite certain that almost no one pronouncing it monosyllabically will actually care what the correct way forward is. In the description of the YouTube video, Porsche implores those in the know to forward the video to their mispronouncing friends:

"Have you ever wondered about the right way to pronounce Porsche? Or do you know someone who pronounces it in a wrong way? Be sure to let them know about this video."

Sure, that'll go over well.

Image by Ronan Glon.

