Porsche offers 30-hp upgrade kit for 911 S models

  • Updated March 21, 2017, 4:10 pm
  •         by Justin King

The Porsche Exclusive kit increases output to 450 horsepower, matching the 911 GTS lineup.

Porsche is introducing a new power boost kit for the 911 S lineup.

Available as a Porsche Exclusive upgrade for the 2018 model year or a Tequipment retrofit for existing vehicles, the package squeezes 30 extra horsepower from the company's 3.0-liter twin-turbo boxer engine.

Modifications include larger turbochargers, a sports exhaust system, modified brake cooling hardware, and a Sport Chrono package with dynamic engine mounts, among other enhancements.

The engine and exhaust tweaks elevate engine output to 450 horsepower, on par with the 911 GTS lineup. It is unclear if torque also matches the GTS specs of 405 pound-feet.

RELATED CARS
2016 Porsche Panamera
2016 Porsche Macan
2016 Porsche Cayenne
2016 Porsche Cayman
2016 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet
2016 Porsche 911 GTS
2017 Porsche 911 Targa
2016 Porsche 911 GT3
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

Buyers should expect performance to improve slightly from the basic 911 S, which can launch to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds when equipped with the Sport Chrono package and a PDK transmission.

The package will fetch 10,139 euros (~$10,960 USD), with retrofit sales available starting in June, representing a slight savings compared to the $15,600 price difference between the 911 S and the GTS.

Now

Say goodbye to the Aston Martin Rapide

Aston Martin's four-door "coupe" is on the chopping block. CEO Dr. Andy Palmer told Motoring that the demise of the V12-powered luxury cruiser will make way for a new electrified offering, with the new DBX and Lagonda picking up the slack on the gasoline-powered front.    http://bit.ly/2o0ulPh

 4h

Pink Floyd drummer crashes McLaren F1

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has crashed his McLaren F1 GTR at the 75th Goodwood Members' Meeting. The 73-year old emerged from the crash without any serious injuries, but the F1 GTR will need extensive repairs.    http://bit.ly/2nZg5Gr

 9h

BMW iPerformance to take center stage in NY

BMW will showcase its eco-friendly iPerformance models at the New York Auto Show. The company's display will center around the 530e, the 740e, the 330e, and the X5 xDrive40e.   

 9h

Jaguar building F-Type GT4?

Jaguar is designing a race car in-house for the first time over 50 years, according to a recent report. A wealthy customer has commissioned the development of a GT4-spec F-Type that will hit the track in the not-too-distant future.   http://bit.ly/2nZ2mzt

 10h

Piech to sell stake in Porsche SE?

Ferdinand Piech will sell his 14.7 percent stake in Porsche SE, according to a new report. The stake is valued at $1.2 billion.    http://bit.ly/2nZe519

 11h

New TVR shown to buyers

TVR's long-awaited new sports car is almost ready for production, and it was secretly shown to a group of hand-picked customers. It's expected to make its official debut in September, but as of writing it doesn't sound like a U.S.-spec variant is in the works.    http://bit.ly/2nvu5es

 11h

BBC planning new season of Top Gear America

Eight new episodes of Top Gear America will air before the end of the year. The rebooted show will feature actor William Fichtner, drag racer Antron Brown, and British auto journalist Tom Ford.    http://bbc.in/2nvnYa5

 12h

Jaguar Land Rover applies for nearly 30 trademarks

Jaguar Land Rover recently filed 29 trademark applications for what appear to be model names and variants of them (along with what could possibly be some brand lifestyle products), reports AutoGuide. The names hint at what are likely upcoming electrified vehicles (denoted by "i" names) and a couple of new potential sports car models (P-Type, T-Type). Some others, such as "Westminster," could potentially denote special-edition models or unique trim packages.   http://bit.ly/2nXdGMy

 23h

UK government pledges sizable hydrogen investment

The UK government has pledged a £23-million investment in hydrogen fueling infrastructure. According to Autocar, the funding will encourage both the construction of new facilities and partnerships with existing hydrogen-fuel projects.   http://bit.ly/2nXhKwp

 1d

2017 Honda Clarity FCV: Our Take

"If fuel cells are the distant future of motor vehicle propulsion, the Clarity (like the Toyota Mirai) is a big step in that direction. That it also passes for reasonable transportation is a huge bonus."   http://bit.ly/2nVT33n

 1d