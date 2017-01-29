Porsche recalls 85 cars over airbag issue

Porsche will replace the side airbag inflator in a handful of U.S.-market cars.

Porsche has issued a small-batch recall to fix side airbags that might not inflate in the event of a crash.

Just 85 cars from the 2017 model year are affected by the recall. The list of defective models includes the 718 Boxster and Boxster S, the 718 Cayman and Cayman S, the 911 Carrera, Carrera S, and Carrera 4S, as well as the 911 Turbo and Turbo S.

According to a CNET report, the side airbag inflator located in the seat might not inflate after an accident, a defect which increases the risk of injuries. However, no injuries or deaths have been linked to the defect, and Porsche stresses the recall isn't related to the Takata fiasco that affects millions of cars from all over the automotive landscape.

Porsche will notify owners of affected cars via mail. They'll need to take their car to the nearest service center to have the airbag inflator replaced free of charge. The company hasn't revealed when the recall will begin.