Porsche recalls 85 cars over airbag issue

  • Updated January 29, 2017, 10:18 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Porsche will replace the side airbag inflator in a handful of U.S.-market cars.

Porsche has issued a small-batch recall to fix side airbags that might not inflate in the event of a crash.

Just 85 cars from the 2017 model year are affected by the recall. The list of defective models includes the 718 Boxster and Boxster S, the 718 Cayman and Cayman S, the 911 Carrera, Carrera S, and Carrera 4S, as well as the 911 Turbo and Turbo S.

According to a CNET report, the side airbag inflator located in the seat might not inflate after an accident, a defect which increases the risk of injuries. However, no injuries or deaths have been linked to the defect, and Porsche stresses the recall isn't related to the Takata fiasco that affects millions of cars from all over the automotive landscape.

RELATED CARS
2016 Porsche Panamera
2016 Porsche Macan
2016 Porsche Cayenne
2016 Porsche Cayman
2016 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet
2016 Porsche 911 GTS
2017 Porsche 911 Targa
2016 Porsche 911 GT3
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

Porsche will notify owners of affected cars via mail. They'll need to take their car to the nearest service center to have the airbag inflator replaced free of charge. The company hasn't revealed when the recall will begin.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 16h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h